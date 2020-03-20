Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
This report studies the global market size of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market by top players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Siegfried
Sanofi
Johnson Matthey
Mallinckrodt
Noramco
Unichemlabs
Arevipharma
Resonance-labs
Sun Pharma
Rusan Pharma
Micro Orgo Chem
Faranshimi
Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market size by Type
Type I
Type II
Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market size by Application
Analgesic
Opioid Antagonist
Market size by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, type and application, breakdown data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.
To understand the structure of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Analgesic
1.5.3 Opioid Antagonist
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Size
2.1.1 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue by Regions
Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.3 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales by Type
4.2 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue by Type
4.3 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Price by Type
Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Country
6.1.1 North America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Type
6.3 North America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Application
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Country
7.1.1 Europe Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Type
7.3 Europe Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Application
Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Application
Chapter Nine: Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Country
9.1.1 Central & South America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales by Country
9.1.2 Central & South America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Type
9.3 Central & South America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Application
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Buprenorphine Hydrochloride by Application
Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles
11.1 Siegfried
11.1.1 Siegfried Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Siegfried Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Siegfried Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Products Offered
11.1.5 Siegfried Recent Development
11.2 Sanofi
11.2.1 Sanofi Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Sanofi Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Sanofi Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Products Offered
11.2.5 Sanofi Recent Development
11.3 Johnson Matthey
11.3.1 Johnson Matthey Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Johnson Matthey Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Johnson Matthey Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Products Offered
11.3.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development
11.4 Mallinckrodt
11.4.1 Mallinckrodt Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Mallinckrodt Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Mallinckrodt Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Products Offered
11.4.5 Mallinckrodt Recent Development
11.5 Noramco
11.5.1 Noramco Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Noramco Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Noramco Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Products Offered
11.5.5 Noramco Recent Development
11.6 Unichemlabs
11.6.1 Unichemlabs Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Unichemlabs Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Unichemlabs Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Products Offered
11.6.5 Unichemlabs Recent Development
11.7 Arevipharma
11.7.1 Arevipharma Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Arevipharma Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Arevipharma Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Products Offered
11.7.5 Arevipharma Recent Development
11.8 Resonance-labs
11.8.1 Resonance-labs Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Resonance-labs Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Resonance-labs Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Products Offered
11.8.5 Resonance-labs Recent Development
11.9 Sun Pharma
11.9.1 Sun Pharma Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Sun Pharma Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Sun Pharma Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Products Offered
11.9.5 Sun Pharma Recent Development
11.10 Rusan Pharma
11.10.1 Rusan Pharma Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Rusan Pharma Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Rusan Pharma Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Products Offered
11.10.5 Rusan Pharma Recent Development
11.11 Micro Orgo Chem
11.12 Faranshimi
Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast
12.1 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
12.1.2 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
12.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Forecast by Type
12.2.1 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sales Forecast by Type 2020-2026
12.2.2 Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Revenue Forecast by Type 2020-2026
12.3 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Forecast by Application
12.4 North America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Forecast
12.5 Europe Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Forecast
Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Sixteen: Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
