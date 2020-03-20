Market Overview

The global braze alloys market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Increasing adoption rate of brazing process over processes like welding and soldering and increasing demand for aluminum brazing alloys from the automotive industry are expected to drive the market.

– Fluctuating prices of the base metals is likely to hinder the growth of the market.

– Development of vacuum brazing technology is likely to provide growth opportunity for the market to grow through the years to come.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586760

Key Market Trends

Growing Usage in Aerospace & Defense Industry

– In the aerospace industry, braze alloys are used in a variety of advanced military aircraft and commercial aerospace engine components. Brazing alloys are used in various parts of an aircraft engine, to join components exceptionally well, such that, they are able to deliver a strong bond over time in the extreme temperatures present within jet engines.

– The use of brazing alloys can be found in fuel systems, high pressure turbines, high compressor and low turbine, power units, etc.

– With brazing alloys improving the thermal barrier in jet engine hot section, the interest of using brazing alloys in the aerospace industry is only expected to rise.

– In Asia-Pacific, the aerospace industry is growing at a fast rate, as many of the countries have increased their spending on defense platforms and technologies. The aerospace industry in the United States is one of the largest in the world. Europe is continuously investing in new airplanes, with business aviation estimated to increase at a rapid rate in the coming years.

– In South America, Brazil experienced a growth in its aircraft manufacturing activities, primarily due to Embraer, which is the country’s aircraft manufacturer.

– With increasing manufacturing activities in the aircraft industry, the demand for brazing alloys is expected to grow through the forecast period.

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586760

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– United Stated has the largest aerospace industry in the world, one of the largest automotive, marine and construction markets, which is continuously expanding at a steady pace.

– The total commercial aircraft fleet in the country is expected to reach 8,290 in 2038, from 7,141 in 2017, owing to the growth in air cargo. Additionally, the US mainliner carrier fleet is expected to grow at an average rate of 45 aircraft per year, as the existing fleet is getting older.

– Exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer expenditure in the United States, is driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.

– The United States is the second-largest producer of automotive, after China. Various automotive manufacturing companies are continuously investing in the country, amid threats from the government to increase levies on auto imports from Mexico.

– The gradual growth of the commercial construction sector, primarily in office space construction, is likely to have a positive impact on the market studied. Additionally, rise in home sales, coupled with the renovation of the existing houses, is boosting the demand for residential construction in the United States.

– In terms of size, the electronics market in the United States is the largest. Owing to the usage of advanced technology, increasing number of R&D centers, and rising demand from consumers, the braze alloys market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

– Owing to the rapid pace of innovation in the advancement of technology and R&D activities in the electronics industry, there is a high demand for newer and faster electronic products. There is a spur in the number of manufacturing plants and development centers in the United States, focusing on high-end products, which is expected to boost the demand for braze alloys over the forecast period.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3586760

Competitive Landscape

The global braze alloys market is partially concentrated in nature. Some of the major players operating in the global braze alloys market include Aimtek, Inc., The Harris Products Group, Lucas-Milhaupt, Oerlikon Metco, and Sulzer Ltd, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption Rate of Brazing Process Over Processes Like Welding and Soldering

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Aluminum Brazing Alloys from the Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of the Base Metals

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Base Metal Type

5.1.1 Copper

5.1.2 Gold

5.1.3 Silver

5.1.4 Aluminum

5.1.5 Other Base Metal Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Aerospace

5.2.3 Electronics and Electrical

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisition

Continued….

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/braze-alloys-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155