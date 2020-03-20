Enoki Mushroom Market studies are recognized by their almost pure white color and long stems topped with petite, convex caps. They are also grown in bouquets and fitted with a tight collar at their base to encourage the growth of their signature long, thin delicate stems which can grow up to five inches in length.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/854031

The biggest growth is expected in the Asian countries. Mushroom consumption in China, Japan and India is quite large. Partly because of the growing focus on healthy and organic foods, demand in these countries will continue to grow. China is the largest market for cultivated mushrooms, accounting for more than 30 percent of the global market. Moreover, demand is on the rise in North America, and South America is also recording an explosive growth. Meanwhile, Africa and the Middle East recorded a reasonable growth.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. Considering the feature of this product, indirect selling channels composed over 90% share for big players.

Wild Enoki mushrooms are significantly different in appearance from the cultivated form as they have larger caps and shorter stems and their coloring is orange to brown.

Global Enoki Mushroom Market is spread across 124 pages, profiling 05 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/854031

Their texture is tender yet firm with a crunchy bite and mild, re Directly Edibleing flavor.

The worldwide market for Enoki Mushroom is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.1% over the next five years, will reach 1530 million US$ in 2025, from 1550 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Enoki Mushroom in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Enoki Mushroom Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.)

Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd

Guangdong Xinghe Biotechnology Company Limited

Hampyeong Chon Ji Mushroom Agricultural Union Corporation (HCMA)

Market Segment by Type covers:

Wild Type

Cultivated Type

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Fresh

Dried

Food Processing Industry

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/854031

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Enoki Mushroom Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Enoki Mushroom Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Enoki Mushroom, with sales, revenue, and price of Enoki Mushroom, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Enoki Mushroom, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Enoki Mushroom market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Enoki Mushroom sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]