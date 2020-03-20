”

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Energy Efficient Lamps market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Energy Efficient Lamps market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Energy Efficient Lamps market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Energy Efficient Lamps market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Energy Efficient Lamps market has been authenticated by market experts.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1598674/global-energy-efficient-lamps-market

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Energy Efficient Lamps market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Energy Efficient Lamps Market Leading Players

, OSRAM Licht, Royal Philips Electronics, Seoul Semiconductor, General Electric, Nichia, Havells, Panasonic, Applied Science and Technology Research Institute, Bridgelux, Cree, Acuity Brands, Advanced Lighting Technologies, Energy Focus, Intematix, LED Engin, Toyoda Gosei, TCP International Holdings, Topanga Technologies, Ceravision

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Energy Efficient Lamps market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Energy Efficient Lamps Segmentation by Product

, Fluorescent Lamps, Induction Lamps, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps, Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps, Others

Energy Efficient Lamps Segmentation by Application

, Residential, Commercial

Enquire for Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1598674/global-energy-efficient-lamps-market

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Energy Efficient Lamps market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Energy Efficient Lamps market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Energy Efficient Lamps market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Energy Efficient Lamps market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Energy Efficient Lamps market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Energy Efficient Lamps market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

List of Tables

Table 1. Major Company of Fluorescent Lamps

Table 2. Major Company of Induction Lamps

Table 3. Major Players of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

Table 4. Major Players of Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

Table 5. Major Players of Others

Table 6. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size Growth Potential by Type: CAGR (2020-2026) (US$ Million))

Table 7. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 8. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (Million USD) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 11. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Average Selling Price (ASP) (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales by Type (2021-2026) (K Units)

Table 13. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Share by Type (2021-2026)

Table 14. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Type (2021-2026)

Table 15. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Share by Type (2021-2026)

Table 16. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Average Selling Price (ASP) (USD/Unit) by Type (2021-2026)

Table 17. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 18. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 19. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 20. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 21. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 22. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Company (2015-2020)

Table 23. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Share by Company (2015-2020)

Table 24. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (Million US$) by Company (2015-2020)

Table 25. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Share by Company (2015-2020)

Table 26. Global Market Energy Efficient Lamps Average Selling Price (USD/Unit) by Company (2015-2020)

Table 27. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Top Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area

Table 28. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Top Manufacturers Product Category

Table 29. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table 30. Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Energy Efficient Lamps as of 2019

Table 31. Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Energy Efficient Lamps Market

Table 32. Key Manufacturers Energy Efficient Lamps Product Type

Table 33. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table 34. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2026) (US$ Million): 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 35. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 36. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 37. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 38. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 39. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 40. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 41. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 42. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 43. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 44. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

Table 45. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 46. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 47. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 48. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Application (2021-2026)

Table 49. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Share by Application (2021-2026)

Table 50. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 51. North America Sales Energy Efficient Lamps Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 52. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 53. Europe Sales Energy Efficient Lamps Market Share by Application In 2019

Table 54. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 55. Asia-Pacific Sales Energy Efficient Lamps Market Share by Application In 2019

Table 56. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 57. Latin America Sales Energy Efficient Lamps Market Share by Application In 2019

Table 58. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 59. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 60. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 61. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 62. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 63. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 64. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 65. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 66. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 67. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 68. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 69. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 70. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 71. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 72. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 73. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 74. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 75. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 76. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 77. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 78. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 79. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 80. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 81. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 82. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 83. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 84. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 85. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 86. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 87. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 88. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 89. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 90. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 91. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 92. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 93. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 94. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 95. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 96. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 97. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 98. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 99. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 100. OSRAM Licht Corporation Information

Table 101. OSRAM Licht Description and Business Overview

Table 102. OSRAM Licht Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 103. OSRAM Licht Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 104. OSRAM Licht Recent Development

Table 105. Royal Philips Electronics Corporation Information

Table 106. Royal Philips Electronics Description and Business Overview

Table 107. Royal Philips Electronics Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 108. Royal Philips Electronics Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 109. Royal Philips Electronics Recent Development

Table 110. Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information

Table 111. Seoul Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

Table 112. Seoul Semiconductor Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 113. Seoul Semiconductor Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 114. Seoul Semiconductor Recent Development

Table 115. General Electric Corporation Information

Table 116. General Electric Description and Business Overview

Table 117. General Electric Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 118. General Electric Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 119. General Electric Recent Development

Table 120. Nichia Corporation Information

Table 121. Nichia Description and Business Overview

Table 122. Nichia Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 123. Nichia Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 124. Nichia Recent Development

Table 125. Havells Corporation Information

Table 126. Havells Description and Business Overview

Table 127. Havells Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 128. Havells Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 129. Havells Recent Development

Table 130. Panasonic Corporation Information

Table 131. Panasonic Description and Business Overview

Table 132. Panasonic Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 133. Panasonic Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 134. Panasonic Recent Development

Table 135. Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Corporation Information

Table 136. Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Description and Business Overview

Table 137. Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 138. Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 139. Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Recent Development

Table 140. Bridgelux Corporation Information

Table 141. Bridgelux Description and Business Overview

Table 142. Bridgelux Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 143. Bridgelux Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 144. Bridgelux Recent Development

Table 145. Cree Corporation Information

Table 146. Cree Description and Business Overview

Table 147. Cree Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 148. Cree Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 149. Cree Recent Development

Table 150. Acuity Brands Corporation Information

Table 151. Acuity Brands Description and Business Overview

Table 152. Acuity Brands Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 153. Acuity Brands Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 154. Acuity Brands Recent Development

Table 155. Advanced Lighting Technologies Corporation Information

Table 156. Advanced Lighting Technologies Description and Business Overview

Table 157. Advanced Lighting Technologies Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 158. Advanced Lighting Technologies Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 159. Advanced Lighting Technologies Recent Development

Table 160. Energy Focus Corporation Information

Table 161. Energy Focus Description and Business Overview

Table 162. Energy Focus Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 163. Energy Focus Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 164. Energy Focus Recent Development

Table 165. Intematix Corporation Information

Table 166. Intematix Description and Business Overview

Table 167. Intematix Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 168. Intematix Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 169. Intematix Recent Development

Table 170. LED Engin Corporation Information

Table 171. LED Engin Description and Business Overview

Table 172. LED Engin Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 173. LED Engin Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 174. LED Engin Recent Development

Table 175. Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information

Table 176. Toyoda Gosei Description and Business Overview

Table 177. Toyoda Gosei Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 178. Toyoda Gosei Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 179. Toyoda Gosei Recent Development

Table 180. TCP International Holdings Corporation Information

Table 181. TCP International Holdings Description and Business Overview

Table 182. TCP International Holdings Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 183. TCP International Holdings Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 184. TCP International Holdings Recent Development

Table 185. Topanga Technologies Corporation Information

Table 186. Topanga Technologies Description and Business Overview

Table 187. Topanga Technologies Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 188. Topanga Technologies Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 189. Topanga Technologies Recent Development

Table 190. Ceravision Corporation Information

Table 191. Ceravision Description and Business Overview

Table 192. Ceravision Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 193. Ceravision Energy Efficient Lamps Product

Table 194. Ceravision Recent Development

Table 195. Key Raw Materials Lists

Table 196. Raw Materials Key Suppliers Lists

Table 197. Key Opportunities and Drivers: Impact Analysis (2021-2026)

Table 198. Key Challenges

Table 199. Market Risks

Table 200. Distributors List

Table 201. Energy Efficient Lamps Downstream Customers

Table 202. Research Programs/Design for This Report

Table 203. Key Data Information from Secondary Sources

Table 204. Key Data Information from Primary Sources List of Figures

Figure 1. Energy Efficient Lamps Product Picture

Figure 2. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2015-2026)

Figure 3. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2015-2026)

Figure 4. Product Picture of Fluorescent Lamps

Figure 5. Global Fluorescent Lamps Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 6. Product Picture of Induction Lamps

Figure 7. Global Induction Lamps Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 8. Product Picture of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

Figure 9. Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 10. Product Picture of Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

Figure 11. Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 12. Product Picture of Others

Figure 13. Global Others Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 14. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue and Growth Rate by Type (US$ Million)

Figure 15. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 16. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 17. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 18. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 19. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Type (2021-2026)

Figure 20. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Sales Market Share by Type In 2019

Figure 21. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Share by Type (2021-2026)

Figure 22. Global Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue Market Share by Type In 2019

Figure 23. The 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers in the World: Market Share by Energy Efficient Lamps Sales in 2019

Figure 24. The 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers in the World: Market Share by Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue in 2019

Figure 25. Energy Efficient Lamps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3): 2015 VS 2019

Figure 26. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 27. North America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 28. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 29. Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Lamps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 30. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 31. Europe Energy Efficient Lamps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 32. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 33. Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 34. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 35. Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Lamps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 36. Residential Examples

Figure 37. Commercial Examples

Figure 38. U.S. Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 39. U.S. Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 40. Canada Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 41. Canada Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 42. Germany Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 43. Germany Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 44. France Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 45. France Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 46. U.K. Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 47. U.K. Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 48. Italy Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 49. Italy Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 50. Russia Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 51. Russia Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 52. China Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 53. China Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 54. Japan Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 55. Japan Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 56. South Korea Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 57. South Korea Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 58. India Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 59. India Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 60. Australia Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 61. Australia Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 62. Taiwan Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 63. Taiwan Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 64. Indonesia Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 65. Indonesia Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 66. Thailand Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 67. Thailand Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 68. Malaysia Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 69. Malaysia Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 70. Philippines Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 71. Philippines Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 72. Vietnam Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 73. Vietnam Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 74. Mexico Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 75. Mexico Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 76. Brazil Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 77. Brazil Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 78. Argentina Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 79. Argentina Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 80. Turkey Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 81. Turkey Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 82. Saudi Arabia Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 83. Saudi Arabia Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 84. U.A.E Energy Efficient Lamps Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 85. U.A.E Energy Efficient Lamps Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 86. OSRAM Licht Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 87. Royal Philips Electronics Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 88. Seoul Semiconductor Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 89. General Electric Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 90. Nichia Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 91. Havells Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 92. Panasonic Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 93. Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 94. Bridgelux Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 95. Cree Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 96. Acuity Brands Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 97. Advanced Lighting Technologies Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 98. Energy Focus Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 99. Intematix Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 100. LED Engin Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 101. Toyoda Gosei Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 102. TCP International Holdings Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 103. Topanga Technologies Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 104. Ceravision Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 105. Key Raw Materials Price

Figure 106. Energy Efficient Lamps Manufacturing Cost Structure

Figure 107. Energy Efficient Lamps Industrial Chain Analysis

Figure 108. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 109. Channels of Distribution

Figure 110. Distributors Profiles

Figure 111. Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches for This Report

Figure 112. Data Triangulation

Figure 113. Key Executives Interviewed

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

”