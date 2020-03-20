

Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market: Snapshot

In the decades gone by, populations expanded uncontrollably as sex or intercourse formulates an important activity for humanity but there were no measures to refrain from pregnancy when not desired. However, in the past couple of decades, condoms have emerged as a formidable tool for birth control, although they are prone to tearing and leakage as well as not available everywhere. Urban populations are indulging into sex activities more for pleasure rather than making babies and these pairs are utilizing emergence contraceptive pills, which generally are formulations of hormones called progestin or levonorgestrel, ulipristal acetate, or both.

So far, these specific birth control pills have remained limited for consumption by the females. However, a recent research study by the American Chemical Society has reported a good lead towards made birth control pills. The development is based on ouabain, which is an extract from plant that African hunters and warriors had been using for curing against heart stopping poison delivered through arrow in the ancient times.

It has been observed that ouabain can disrupt the transfer of calcium and sodium ions via the membrane protein. This is attributed for being essential for fertility, and its requirement has been tested and proven on male mice. There was no toxicity observed in the rats and if the clinical researches goes as anticipated, this advent may open strong new opportunities in the global emergence contraceptive pills market.

Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market – Overview

Currently, the global market for emergency contraceptive pills is reporting a steady rise, owing to the increasing cases of unprotected sex across the world. However, the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of these pills is likely to slow down its growth pace in the years to come. This market study is an analytical research of the performance of the global market for emergency contraceptive pills in past and during the period from 2017 to 2025. The research especially emphasize on the market boosters, growth barriers, challenges, opportunities, and the prominent trends in this market in order to determine its future status.

Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market – Drivers and Restraints

With the increasing trend of casual sex and the carelessness on the part of a number of young people, the demand for emergency contraceptive pills is rising, steadily. However, various factors, such as time constraints associated with the intake of these pills to the high risk of their side-effects, are projected to limit the uptake of emergency contraceptive pills in the years to come.

Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market – Segmentation

The global emergency contraceptive pills market can mainly be evaluated on the basis of product. The key products available in this market are combined oral contraceptives, estrogen pills, and progesterone pills. With nearly 40% share in the global market, the combined oral contraceptives segment acquired the leading position in 2017 and the trend is likely to remain so over the next few years. On the flip side, the estrogen pills segment is expected to decline in the years to come. The progesterone pills segment is also anticipated to lose traction over the forthcoming years, as the consumption of progesterone pills, many a times, causes hot flashes, diarrhea, breast pain, and joint pain.

Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market – Regional Outlook

On the basis of the geography, the global market for emergency contraceptive pills mainly registers its presence across Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America leads the global market among all the regions. Various U.S.-based establishments, such as the International Consortium for Emergency Contraception, an organization, which aims to expand the access to proper emergency contraception products, are projected to encourage the usage of emergency contraceptive pills among people in this region. The fast-spreading urban culture across various developed and emerging markets, such as Europe and Asia Pacific, are also demonstrating a rise in mutual consent among partners for unprotected sex, leading to an increasing demand for emergency contraceptive pills.

Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for emergency contraceptive pills has been demonstrating a highly competitive vendor landscape. The presence of a massive pool of players has intensified the degree of competition between them. Bayer AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., HRA Pharma, Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Richter Gedeon Nyrt, Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., Cooper Pharma, and Pfizer Inc. With new players entering the market continuously, the competition within the market is projected to intensify further in the near future.

