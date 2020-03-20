Embedded Motherboard Market studies an integral part of a larger system that performs a particular task and consists of a microprocessor or a microcontroller, which acts as the processing core. Embedded Motherboard is embedded as part of a complete device often including hardware and mechanical parts and it is dedicated to the functions of that device.

Europe is the largest consumption region of Embedded Motherboard, with a sales market share nearly 29.51% in 2017.

The second place is USA, with the sales market share of 26.31% in 2017. China is another important market of Embedded Motherboard, enjoying 22.02% sales market share in 2017.

Embedded Motherboard is used in Defense & Aerospace, Communications, Medical, Automotive & Transport, Automations & Control and Others. Report data showed that 23.56% of Embedded Motherboard revenue market demand in Defense & Aerospace, 13.72% in Communications, and 30.11% in Automations &Control industry in 2017.

There are many kinds of Embedded Motherboard, which are ARM, X86, PowerPC and other Architecture. Report data showed that 28.86% of Embedded Motherboard production market is in ARM, 64.74% in X86, and 4.26% in PowerPC in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Embedded Motherboard industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of Embedded Motherboard have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Global Embedded Motherboard Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 34 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Also referred to as microcontrollers, Embedded Motherboard has been used in Medical machinery, motor vehicles, application Defense & Aerospace, Communications, Medical, Automations &Control, and Automotive& Transport. Embedded Motherboard is devoted to performing specific tasks and is used in communication, entertainment, science and technology.

The worldwide market for Embedded Motherboard is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 3710 million US$ in 2025, from 3020 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Embedded Motherboard in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Embedded Motherboard Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Advantech, Kontron, Abaco, Artesyn Embedded, Curtiss Wright Controls, ADLINK, DFI, MSC Technologies, Congatec AG, Axiomtek Co.,Ltd., Portwell, Radisys, Avalue Technology, Mercury Systems, IEI, Data Modul, AAEON, Digi International, Fastwel, ASRock, NEXCOM, ARBOR Technology, Fujitsu, EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd., BittWare, Eurotech, TYAN Computer Corp., One Stop Systems, General Micro Sys, Premio Inc., Trenton Systems, B-PLUS GMBH, BCM and Corvalent

Market Segment by Type covers:

ARM

X86

PowerPC

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Defense & Aerospace

Communications

Medical

Automotive & Transport

Automations & Control

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Embedded Motherboard Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Embedded Motherboard Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Embedded Motherboard, with sales, revenue, and price of Embedded Motherboard, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Embedded Motherboard, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Embedded Motherboard market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Embedded Motherboard sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

