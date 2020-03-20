Embedded Computer Industry studies an integral part of a larger system that performs a particular task and consists of a microprocessor or a microcontroller, which acts as the processing core. The embedded computer is a computer that is integrated into other devices and is dedicated to the functions of that device.

Also referred to as microcontrollers, embedded computers have been used in modern TV sets, motor vehicles, telephones, digital cameras, washing machines, microwaves and dishwashers. The embedded computer is devoted to performing specific tasks and is used in communication, entertainment, science and technology.

The worldwide market for Embedded Computer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Embedded Computer Market is spread across 119 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This report focuses on the Embedded Computer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Embedded Computer Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Advantech

Kontron

Artesyn

Abaco

Radisys

DFI

ADLINK

Avalue

IEI Technology

Eurotech

Nexcom

Market Segment by Type covers:

ARM

X86

PowerPC

Other Architecture

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Defense & Aerospance

Communications

Medical

Automations &Control

Transport

Scientific

Retail

Others

