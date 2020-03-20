Electronics Accessories Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

March 20, 2020
Key Segments Covered

    By Product Type
        Mobile Phone Accessories
            Battery
            Charger
                Wired
                Wireless
            Headphone and Earbud
                Wired
                Wireless
            Computer Accessories
                Battery
                Power Adapter
                Speakers
                Others (Keyboard, Mouse and Microphone)
            Automotive infotainment Accessories
                Dash Stereos
                Amplifiers
                Woofers
                Wires and Cables
                Speakers
        By End Use
            Residential
            Commercial
        By Distribution Channel
            Multi-brand Store
            Single-brand Store
        By Price Range
            Premium
            Medium
            Low

Key Regions/Countries Covered

    By Region
        GCC countries
            KSA
            Oman
            UAE
            Qatar
            Kuwait
            Bahrain
        Levant countries
            Cyprus
            Egypt
            Turkey
            Israel
            Jordon
            Rest of Levant Countries (Syria, Palestine and Iraq))

Key Companies

    Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
    Sony Corporation
    Toshiba Corporation
    Panasonic Corporation
    Clarion Co., Ltd.
    Pioneer Corporation
    LG Electronics Inc.
    Logitech international S.A.
    Astrum Holdings Limited
    Intex Technologies India Ltd.

