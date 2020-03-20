Electrical Steel Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Electrical Steel industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Electrical Steel manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Electrical Steel market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Electrical Steel Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Electrical Steel industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Electrical Steel industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Electrical Steel industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Electrical Steel Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Electrical Steel are included:

segmented as follows:

Electrical Steel Market, by Type

Grain Oriented

Non-grain Oriented

Electrical Steel Market, by Application

Transformer

Inductor

Motor Rotor Stator Others

Others

Electrical Steel Market, by End-user Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy

Household Appliances

Others

Electrical Steel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Currently, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer as well as producer of electrical steel in terms of revenue and volume. This is ascribed primarily to the rise in urbanization and industrialization in developing economies such as China and India. The surplus of steel is significantly high due to overcapacity. This has led to closure of various steel mills in China. This is expected to impact the global supply as well as demand for electrical steel and counterparts.

The prices of steel plates, rebars, cold-rolled coils, and hot rolled coils have been rising across the globe. This trend is likely to continue in the near future.

