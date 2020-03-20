This report focuses on the global E-Prescribing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Prescribing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global E-Prescribing Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Surescripts

Henry Schein

Cerner Corporation

HealthFusion

Allscripts

Athenahealth

Bizmatics

EClinicalWorks

Medi-HER

Practice Fusion

DrFirst

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated Systems

Stand-alone Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Office-based Physicians

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-Prescribing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-Prescribing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Prescribing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Prescribing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Integrated Systems

1.4.3 Stand-alone Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Prescribing Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Office-based Physicians

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-Prescribing Software Market Size

2.2 E-Prescribing Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 E-Prescribing Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global E-Prescribing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-Prescribing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global E-Prescribing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 E-Prescribing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-Prescribing Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-Prescribing Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States E-Prescribing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 E-Prescribing Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe E-Prescribing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 E-Prescribing Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China E-Prescribing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 E-Prescribing Software Key Players in China

7.3 China E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan E-Prescribing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 E-Prescribing Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia E-Prescribing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 E-Prescribing Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India E-Prescribing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 E-Prescribing Software Key Players in India

10.3 India E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America E-Prescribing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 E-Prescribing Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America E-Prescribing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Surescripts

12.1.1 Surescripts Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-Prescribing Software Introduction

12.1.4 Surescripts Revenue in E-Prescribing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Surescripts Recent Development

12.2 Henry Schein

12.2.1 Henry Schein Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-Prescribing Software Introduction

12.2.4 Henry Schein Revenue in E-Prescribing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Henry Schein Recent Development

12.3 Cerner Corporation

12.3.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-Prescribing Software Introduction

12.3.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in E-Prescribing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

12.4 HealthFusion

12.4.1 HealthFusion Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-Prescribing Software Introduction

12.4.4 HealthFusion Revenue in E-Prescribing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 HealthFusion Recent Development

12.5 Allscripts

12.5.1 Allscripts Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-Prescribing Software Introduction

12.5.4 Allscripts Revenue in E-Prescribing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Allscripts Recent Development

12.6 Athenahealth

12.6.1 Athenahealth Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-Prescribing Software Introduction

12.6.4 Athenahealth Revenue in E-Prescribing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Athenahealth Recent Development

12.7 Bizmatics

12.7.1 Bizmatics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 E-Prescribing Software Introduction

12.7.4 Bizmatics Revenue in E-Prescribing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Bizmatics Recent Development

12.8 EClinicalWorks

12.8.1 EClinicalWorks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 E-Prescribing Software Introduction

12.8.4 EClinicalWorks Revenue in E-Prescribing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 EClinicalWorks Recent Development

12.9 Medi-HER

12.9.1 Medi-HER Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 E-Prescribing Software Introduction

12.9.4 Medi-HER Revenue in E-Prescribing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Medi-HER Recent Development

12.10 Practice Fusion

12.10.1 Practice Fusion Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 E-Prescribing Software Introduction

12.10.4 Practice Fusion Revenue in E-Prescribing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Practice Fusion Recent Development

12.11 DrFirst

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

