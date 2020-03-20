E-passport and E-visa Industry studies an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer.

The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

The worldwide market for E-passport and E-visa is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 12600 million US$ in 2025, from 7880 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global E-passport and E-visa Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 16 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the \”electronic\” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders\’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority\’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

This report focuses on the E-passport and E-visa in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Gemalto, Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing, India Security Press, Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing, Bundesdruckerei, Japan National Printing Bureau, Goznak, Casa da Moeda do Brasil, Canadian Bank Note, Royal Mint of Spain, Polish Security Printing Works, Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, Iris Corporation Berhad, Semlex Group, Veridos and Morpho

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Adult

Child

