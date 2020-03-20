”

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Drip Irrigation Pipe market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Drip Irrigation Pipe market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market has been authenticated by market experts.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1597617/global-drip-irrigation-pipe-market

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Leading Players

, Jain Irrigation Systems, Netafim, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, EPC Industries, Eurodrip, Hunter Industries, Rivulis Irrigation, Chinadrip Irrigation, Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation, Antelco, Elgo Irrigation

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Drip Irrigation Pipe Segmentation by Product

, Field Crops, Fruits & Nuts, Vegetable Crops, Other Crops

Drip Irrigation Pipe Segmentation by Application

, Surface Drip Irrigation, Subsurface Drip Irrigation

Enquire for Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1597617/global-drip-irrigation-pipe-market

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Drip Irrigation Pipe market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

List of Tables

Table 1. Major Company of Field Crops

Table 2. Major Company of Fruits & Nuts

Table 3. Major Players of Vegetable Crops

Table 4. Major Players of Other Crops

Table 5. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Size Growth Potential by Type: CAGR (2020-2026) (US$ Million))

Table 6. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 7. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (Million USD) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 11. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales by Type (2021-2026) (K Units)

Table 12. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Share by Type (2021-2026)

Table 13. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Type (2021-2026)

Table 14. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Share by Type (2021-2026)

Table 15. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) (USD/Unit) by Type (2021-2026)

Table 16. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 17. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 18. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 19. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 20. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (USD/Unit) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 21. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Company (2015-2020)

Table 22. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Share by Company (2015-2020)

Table 23. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (Million US$) by Company (2015-2020)

Table 24. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Share by Company (2015-2020)

Table 25. Global Market Drip Irrigation Pipe Average Selling Price (USD/Unit) by Company (2015-2020)

Table 26. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Top Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area

Table 27. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Top Manufacturers Product Category

Table 28. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table 29. Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Drip Irrigation Pipe as of 2019

Table 30. Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Drip Irrigation Pipe Market

Table 31. Key Manufacturers Drip Irrigation Pipe Product Type

Table 32. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table 33. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2026) (US$ Million): 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 34. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 35. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 36. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 37. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 38. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 39. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 40. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 41. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 42. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 43. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$ Million), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

Table 44. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 45. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 46. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 47. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Application (2021-2026)

Table 48. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Share by Application (2021-2026)

Table 49. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 50. North America Sales Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 51. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 52. Europe Sales Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Share by Application In 2019

Table 53. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 54. Asia-Pacific Sales Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Share by Application In 2019

Table 55. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 56. Latin America Sales Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Share by Application In 2019

Table 57. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 58. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 59. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 60. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 61. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 62. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 63. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 64. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 65. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 66. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 67. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 68. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 69. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 70. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 71. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 72. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 73. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 74. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 75. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 76. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 77. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 78. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 79. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 80. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 81. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Region (2021-2026)

Table 82. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 83. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 84. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 85. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 86. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 87. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 88. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 89. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 90. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 91. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 92. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 93. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2015-2020)

Table 94. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 95. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 96. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 97. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) by Country (2021-2026)

Table 98. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

Table 99. Jain Irrigation Systems Corporation Information

Table 100. Jain Irrigation Systems Description and Business Overview

Table 101. Jain Irrigation Systems Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 102. Jain Irrigation Systems Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 103. Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development

Table 104. Netafim Corporation Information

Table 105. Netafim Description and Business Overview

Table 106. Netafim Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 107. Netafim Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 108. Netafim Recent Development

Table 109. Rain Bird Corporation Corporation Information

Table 110. Rain Bird Corporation Description and Business Overview

Table 111. Rain Bird Corporation Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 112. Rain Bird Corporation Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 113. Rain Bird Corporation Recent Development

Table 114. The Toro Company Corporation Information

Table 115. The Toro Company Description and Business Overview

Table 116. The Toro Company Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 117. The Toro Company Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 118. The Toro Company Recent Development

Table 119. EPC Industries Corporation Information

Table 120. EPC Industries Description and Business Overview

Table 121. EPC Industries Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 122. EPC Industries Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 123. EPC Industries Recent Development

Table 124. Eurodrip Corporation Information

Table 125. Eurodrip Description and Business Overview

Table 126. Eurodrip Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 127. Eurodrip Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 128. Eurodrip Recent Development

Table 129. Hunter Industries Corporation Information

Table 130. Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

Table 131. Hunter Industries Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 132. Hunter Industries Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 133. Hunter Industries Recent Development

Table 134. Rivulis Irrigation Corporation Information

Table 135. Rivulis Irrigation Description and Business Overview

Table 136. Rivulis Irrigation Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 137. Rivulis Irrigation Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 138. Rivulis Irrigation Recent Development

Table 139. Chinadrip Irrigation Corporation Information

Table 140. Chinadrip Irrigation Description and Business Overview

Table 141. Chinadrip Irrigation Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 142. Chinadrip Irrigation Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 143. Chinadrip Irrigation Recent Development

Table 144. Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corporation Information

Table 145. Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Description and Business Overview

Table 146. Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 147. Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 148. Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Recent Development

Table 149. Antelco Corporation Information

Table 150. Antelco Description and Business Overview

Table 151. Antelco Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 152. Antelco Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 153. Antelco Recent Development

Table 154. Elgo Irrigation Corporation Information

Table 155. Elgo Irrigation Description and Business Overview

Table 156. Elgo Irrigation Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 157. Elgo Irrigation Drip Irrigation Pipe Product

Table 158. Elgo Irrigation Recent Development

Table 159. Key Raw Materials Lists

Table 160. Raw Materials Key Suppliers Lists

Table 161. Key Opportunities and Drivers: Impact Analysis (2021-2026)

Table 162. Key Challenges

Table 163. Market Risks

Table 164. Distributors List

Table 165. Drip Irrigation Pipe Downstream Customers

Table 166. Research Programs/Design for This Report

Table 167. Key Data Information from Secondary Sources

Table 168. Key Data Information from Primary Sources List of Figures

Figure 1. Drip Irrigation Pipe Product Picture

Figure 2. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2015-2026)

Figure 3. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2015-2026)

Figure 4. Product Picture of Field Crops

Figure 5. Global Field Crops Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 6. Product Picture of Fruits & Nuts

Figure 7. Global Fruits & Nuts Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 8. Product Picture of Vegetable Crops

Figure 9. Global Vegetable Crops Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 10. Product Picture of Other Crops

Figure 11. Global Other Crops Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 12. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue and Growth Rate by Type (US$ Million)

Figure 13. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 14. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 15. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 16. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 17. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2021-2026)

Figure 18. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales Market Share by Type In 2019

Figure 19. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Share by Type (2021-2026)

Figure 20. Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type In 2019

Figure 21. The 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers in the World: Market Share by Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales in 2019

Figure 22. The 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers in the World: Market Share by Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue in 2019

Figure 23. Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3): 2015 VS 2019

Figure 24. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 25. North America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 26. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 27. Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 28. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 29. Europe Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 30. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 31. Latin America Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 32. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 33. Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) (K Units)

Figure 34. Surface Drip Irrigation Examples

Figure 35. Subsurface Drip Irrigation Examples

Figure 36. U.S. Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 37. U.S. Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 38. Canada Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 39. Canada Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 40. Germany Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 41. Germany Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 42. France Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 43. France Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 44. U.K. Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 45. U.K. Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 46. Italy Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 47. Italy Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 48. Russia Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 49. Russia Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 50. China Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 51. China Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 52. Japan Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 53. Japan Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 54. South Korea Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 55. South Korea Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 56. India Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 57. India Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 58. Australia Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 59. Australia Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 60. Taiwan Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 61. Taiwan Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 62. Indonesia Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 63. Indonesia Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 64. Thailand Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 65. Thailand Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 66. Malaysia Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 67. Malaysia Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 68. Philippines Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 69. Philippines Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 70. Vietnam Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 71. Vietnam Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 72. Mexico Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 73. Mexico Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 74. Brazil Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 75. Brazil Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 76. Argentina Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 77. Argentina Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 78. Turkey Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 79. Turkey Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 80. Saudi Arabia Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 81. Saudi Arabia Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 82. U.A.E Drip Irrigation Pipe Sales (K Units) (2015-2026)

Figure 83. U.A.E Drip Irrigation Pipe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2026)

Figure 84. Jain Irrigation Systems Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 85. Netafim Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 86. Rain Bird Corporation Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 87. The Toro Company Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 88. EPC Industries Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 89. Eurodrip Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 90. Hunter Industries Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 91. Rivulis Irrigation Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 92. Chinadrip Irrigation Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 93. Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 94. Antelco Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 95. Elgo Irrigation Total Revenue (US$ Million): 2019 Compared with 2018

Figure 96. Key Raw Materials Price

Figure 97. Drip Irrigation Pipe Manufacturing Cost Structure

Figure 98. Drip Irrigation Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

Figure 99. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 100. Channels of Distribution

Figure 101. Distributors Profiles

Figure 102. Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches for This Report

Figure 103. Data Triangulation

Figure 104. Key Executives Interviewed

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

”