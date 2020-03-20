Depth of Anesthesia Monitor Industry studies a balance between the amount of anesthetic drug(s) administered and the state of arousal of the patient. Given that the intensity of surgical stimulation varies throughout surgery, and the hemodynamic effects of the anesthetic drugs may limit the amount that can be given safely, it is not uncommon for there to be critical imbalances between anesthetic requirement and anesthetic drug administration.

The global average price of Depth of Anesthesia Monitor is in the decreasing trend, from 30.22 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 28.92 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Depth of Anesthesia Monitor includes BIS, Narcotrend, E-Entropy and Other Depth of Anesthesia Monitor, and the proportion of BIS in 2015 is about 67.52%, and the proportion is stable from 2011 to 2015.

Depth of Anesthesia Monitor is widely used in Surgical Use and ICU Monitoring. The most proportion of Depth of Anesthesia Monitor is Surgical Use, and the market share in 2015 is 61.82%. The trend of Surgical Use is decreasing in past five years.

The worldwide market for Depth of Anesthesia Monitor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2025, from 380 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitor Market is spread across 118 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Under dosing may be because of equipment failure or error may occur. Conversely, inappropriate titration of the hypnotic components, leading to an excessive depth of anesthesia (DoA), might compromise patient outcome.

Depth of anesthesia monitors might help to individualize anesthesia by permitting accurate drug administration against the measured state of arousal of the patient. In addition, the avoidance of awareness or excessive anesthetic depth might result in improved patient outcomes.

Various depth of anesthesia monitors based on processed analysis of the EEG or mid-latency auditory-evoked potentials are commercially available as surrogate measures of anesthetic drug effect. However, not all of them are validated to the same extent.

This report focuses on the Depth of Anesthesia Monitor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Depth of Anesthesia Monitor Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Spacelabs

Masimo

Schiller

Mindray

Danmeter

EDAN

Szmedtech

Market Segment by Type covers:

BIS

Narcotrend

E-Entropy

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Surgical Use

ICU Monitoring

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Depth of Anesthesia Monitor Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Depth of Anesthesia Monitor Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Depth of Anesthesia Monitor, with sales, revenue, and price of Depth of Anesthesia Monitor, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Depth of Anesthesia Monitor, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Depth of Anesthesia Monitor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Depth of Anesthesia Monitor sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

