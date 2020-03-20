Dehydrated Garlic Industry studies garlic that has been dehydrated, it is made from assorted raw fresh garlic, after going through a various stage of dehydration, and then the garlic become dried and called as Dehydrated Garlic. It can be minced into smaller pieces that incorporate well into any dish and impart a garlic flavor without the texture.

China and India are the major raw garlic production regions, also the leading Dehydrated Garlic exporting countries. China takes about 85% of total global Dehydrated Garlic output, with only about 15% consumption share. North America and Europe are dominating the global Dehydrated Garlic consumption market, with about 32% and 20% market share in 2017.

The price of Dehydrated Garlic is highly affected by the fresh Garlic price change, in 2013-2017, Dehydrated Garlic price shows an increasing trend, while it shows to go down recently, caused by last year\’s large inventory surplus. The market is predicted to stay relatively stable in following few years.

There are tons of player in this industry, most of them are small players and the market is highly scattered. Leading players in the market are Henan Sunny Foods, LIMING Food, Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County, Jinxiang Huihe, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd, B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd and etc. most of them are based in China. As technical barrier of Dehydrated Garlics processing is low, the market competition may become more intense in forecast period.

Global Dehydrated Garlic Market is spread across 123 pages, profiling 10 top companies

The granules also stand up well to high temperatures, and can be tossed onto vegetables prior to roasting without burning. 1/2 tsp dehydrated garlic is equivalent to about one clove.

The worldwide market for Dehydrated Garlic is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2025, from 630 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dehydrated Garlic in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dehydrated Garlic Industry Segment by Manufacturers:
Garlico Industries Ltd.

Garlico Industries Ltd.

Foods Pvt. Ltd

Henan Sunny Foods

Oceanic Foods Limited

LIMING Food

Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County

Jinxiang Huihe

Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd

Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd

Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co.,Ltd

Market Segment by Type covers:

Dehydrated Garlic Flakes

Dried Garlic Granules

Dried Garlic Powder

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Home Use

Commercial Use (Food Processing, restaurants and etc.)

