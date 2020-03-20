

Global Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market: Overview

Perpetual growth across the global deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market can be attributed to a range of factors. The Gulf of Mexico has become an area of interest for miners and oil excavators. The Gulf encapsulates a large expanse of pipelines, and in 2018, there were over 3300 deepwater wells in the Gulf of Mexico. The viability of oil exploration activities around this area has created ripples across several oil-related markets. The deepest wells in the Gulf of Mexico go up to 150 meters. The use of drilling systems for deepwater operations has gathered momentum in recent times.

Governments in oil-rich nations have focused on accelerating deepwater drilling operations in order to foster economic stability. This factor has generated huge-scale revenues within the global deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market. Several modules for improving the efficiency of oil drilling operations have been conceptualised over the past decade. Exploration activities are under the radar of focus across marine regions.

The aforementioned developments across the oil exploration sector have prompted TMR Research (TMR) to study the dynamics of the global deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market. A report by TMR defines the role of the oil industry in propelling demand across the global deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market. The report also summarizes the subsidiary factors that could usher in fresh revenue potential in the global market.

The global deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: application and region.

Global Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market: Notable Developments

The strategies of leading market players are capable of causing disruptions in the overall contours of the global deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market. Some of the recent developments in the competitive landscape are explained below:

CNOOC Petroleum Offshore U.S.A. Inc. (CNOOC) and Shell Offshore Inc. developed the Norphlet Deepwater Gathering Pipeline System some time ago. This pipeline system has been acquired by Williams Group. The acquisition generated stellar demand for ultra-deepwater drilling over the past few months.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has emerged as a key market player that thrives on the synergies of its research and development units. Other players such as Transocean Ltd. and Saipem Spa have also improved their research facilities. This trend has expanded the consumer base of the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market to new regions.

Other notable players in the global deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market are Ensco Rowan Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., and Halliburton Co.

Global Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market: Growth Drivers

Oil and Gas Exploration to Gather Swing

The depletion of oil reserves has compelled researchers to delve into the gravity of the problem. In most cases, drilling operations at the surface of the seabed fail to fetch oil or gas. Hence, ultra-deepwater drilling operations have gained popularity across the oil industry.

Development of New Oil Rigs

New drillships have come to the fore in recent times. The Maersk drillship created a world-record for the deepest digging operation. These oil exploration hacks have also played a vital role propelling the market demand.

Global Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The expansive operations across the Gulf of Mexico have given a thrust to the market in Latin America.

The global deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market is segmented on the basis of:

Application

Deepwater drilling

Ultra-deepwater drilling

