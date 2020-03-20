Data Storage Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Data Storage Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Data Storage Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4702?source=atm

The report analyzes the market of Data Storage by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Data Storage definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

By Market Players:

increasing demand for smartphones and other devices underpinned by the Internet of Things (IoT) along with a massive growth in social media channels has also increased the demand for additional storage, which is driving the growth in demand for advanced data storage solutions in MEA.

“Cloud computing is a hassle-free and cost-effective data storage facility. Recently, NetApp Inc. reported that its revenue from cloud providers doubled from that in 2013. In addition, NetApp announced that globally over 200 cloud services were based on its technology. EMC Corporation is also targeting the cloud storage market aggressively. Cloud storage is expected to be a vital component of most enterprises in the near future.”

– Senior Research Analyst – ICT, Future Market Insights

One more factor promoting the growth of the MEA data storage market is a constant decline in the prices of consumer storage devices such as HDD and SSD. The game changer for the consumer storage industry is the advancement of 3D NANO technology. Consequently, SSD capacities have increased, while its prices have declined. Increasing market presence of regional players is further cementing competition and in turn shrinking the average selling price of consumer storage devices. All these factors are driving revenue growth of the data storage market in MEA.

Increasing growth of the data storage market to be witnessed in the commercial sector

Africa is home to six of the top 10 fastest growing countries in the world. The data storage market in these emerging economies – specifically Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa – is expected to grow continuously at a high rate, mainly driven by long-term demands for data storage and the creation of new and advanced storage infrastructure. In terms of end use, the commercial sector is anticipated to witness significant demand for data storage in the MEA market. In 2017, the commercial sector accounted for about 73% market share of the GCC data storage market. In terms of revenue, the residential sector is projected to be the most attractive segment in the GCC data storage market during the forecast period while the commercial sector is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the period of study.

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

Market analysis for the global Data Storage Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market

Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/4702?source=atm

The key insights of the Data Storage market report: