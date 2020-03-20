Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Crime Risk Report Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Crime Risk Reports are the tool for knowing crime risk, helping security and loss prevention teams across the worwide.

The market has witnessed considerable growth owing to rising crime cases, which impel governments and law enforcement agencies to seek the services of crime risk consulting companies.

In 2018, the global Crime Risk Report market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CAP Index, Inc. (CRIMECAST Reports)

CCL Compliance Limited

CoreLogic, Inc.

HackSurfer

IBM Corporation

Intelligent Direct, Inc.

Location, Inc.

PwC

Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc.

Silva Consultants

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Financial & Cybercrime

Personal

Property

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crime Risk Report status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crime Risk Report development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

