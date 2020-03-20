Commodity Plastic Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)
The global Commodity Plastic market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Commodity Plastic market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Commodity Plastic market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Commodity Plastic market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Commodity Plastic market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Commodity Plastic market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Commodity Plastic market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Commodity Plastic market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
China Petrochemical Corporation
DuPont
Exxon Mobil
LG Chem
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
SABIC
Sumitomo Chemical
The Dow Chemical Company
Borealis
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Formosa Plastics
INEOS
National Petrochemical Company
NOVA Chemicals
Reliance Industries Limited
Royal DSM
USI
Versalis
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PE
PP
PVC
PET
PS
Other
Segment by Application
Packaging
Consumer goods
Electronics
Automotive
Textiles
Pharmaceuticals
Other
