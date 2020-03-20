Commercial Roofing Materials Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2025
Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Viewpoint
In this Commercial Roofing Materials market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
GAF
CertainTeed Corporation
TAMKO Building Products
Firestone Building Products Company
Owens Corning Corporation
Johns Manville Corporation
IKO Industries
Duro-Last Roofing
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Braas Monier Building Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single ply products
Modified bitumen materials
Spray polyurethane foam
Built-up roofing
Metals
Others
Segment by Application
Low sloped roofing
Steep sloped roofing
