Basketball Shoes Market studies very specialized form of footwear that has been designed specifically for an intense sport. Basketball players are constantly starting and stopping, running, jumping, and quickly changing directions, and they have to have shoes that can keep up with those strenuous demands.

The technical barriers of basketball shoe products are relatively low, while there are many other factors impacting the market growth, such as the increasing of raw Material prices, brand competition, new design trends and rising discretionary spending among the expanding base of middle class population.

Other major factors driving growth in the market include rise of smart concepts such as connected fabrics, footwear internet of things and material innovations including leather alternatives derived from fruit, palm, mushroom, pineapple and sericin. 3D printing is increasingly becoming mainstay of shoe manufacturing with the technology enabling manufacturers to cope with the overwhelming demand for a wide variety of shoe designs and mass customization.

There are three distinct types of basketball shoes: high-tops, mid-tops and low-tops. Each type of shoe showcases distinct advantages. High-tops provide the best ankle support, but are the heaviest type of basketball shoe. This can decrease speed-burst ability needed for fast-break situations. Mid-top sneakers stop at ankle level, enabling players to leverage added movement, but this type of shoe provides less stability than high-tops. Low-tops provide the least amount of ankle support, but are the lightest type of sneaker. Low-top basketball shoes will allow players to best take advantage of speed and quickness.

A good pair of basketball shoes will help players advance their skill set and decrease the chance for injury. The demand for high-quality basketball shoes is immense, which is why most performance sneakers are expensive and available in limited supply. An average pair of performance basketball shoes will range from $100 to $150. Some high-end sneakers, like the Air Jordan XX8, cost a few hundred dollars. The best basketball shoes ultimately supply players with added ankle support, durability and traction.

In APAC basketball shoes market, China acts as the biggest market, with a consumption share of 51.83% in 2016, followed by Japan and Southeast Asia. In the past few years, the price of basketball shoes gradually increased and the price may keep increasing with the increasing price of raw material and Innovation products. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of basketball shoes. To some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

Good basketball shoes will offer shock absorption, foot support, durability, and ankle stability, all while remaining extremely flexible and allowing the feet to breathe. With constant jumping, starting and stopping, basketball shoes are designed to act as shock absorbers and provide ankle stability with the flexibility to allow players to move laterally. As such, basketball shoes are much bulkier than running shoes.

Basketball Shoes Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Nike, Adidas, PEAK, ANTA, Lining, Under Armour, Air Jordan, Reebok, ERKE, XTEP, VOIT, 361°, Mizuno, Qiaodan and ASICS

Market Segment by Type covers:

High-tops Basketball Shoes

Mid-tops Basketball Shoes

Low-tops Basketball Shoes

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Competition

Amateur Sports

Daily Wear

Chapter 1: Describe Basketball Shoes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Basketball Shoes, with sales, revenue, and price of Basketball Shoes, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Basketball Shoes, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Basketball Shoes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Basketball Shoes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

