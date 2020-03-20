The Automotive Thermostat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 3560 million US$ in 2024, from 2850 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Automotive Thermostat report focuses on the Automotive Thermostat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive Thermostat is a temperature controlled on and off valve. When the temperature rises to a predetermined temperature, the thermostat opens up to allow the engine coolant to flow through the cylinder block and the radiator. This flow is crucial to maintain optimum operating temperature for fuel efficiency, enhanced drivability, and engine protection. The coolant flow is reduced when the engine is cold, and the flow is increased when the engine is hot.

Due to the policy promotion and fast developing automotive market, automotive thermostat market is growing higher. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of automotive thermostat industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of automotive thermostat. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, Major companies in the market are Mahle, Stant, Borgwarner, Hella, Kirnet and Temb etc.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Mahle

• Stant

• Borgwarner

• Hella

• Kirpart

• Vernet

• TAMA

• …

In 2015, the global production of the automotive thermostat reached over 628124 (K Units); the gross margin is around 20% during the last five years.

At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have less technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies. As the development of new energy vehicles, more demands will come from the new energy vehicles. To feed these new demands, automotive thermostat manufacturers need to accelerate the technical upgrading. The new products should be more efficient and beneficial to the environment.

To grab more market, the domestic companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the domestic companies and keep their leading stage, foreign companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, China will be a market of fierce competition.

Market Segment By Type –

• Appearance

• Type II

• Temperature sensing element

Market Segment By Application –

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

