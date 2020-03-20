According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Australia Coffee and Tea Capsules Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the coffee and tea capsules market in Australia reached the value of US$ X Million and US$ Y Million, respectively, in the year 2018. Beverage capsules are single-serve vessels that are made by combining aluminium and plastic. These capsules are used for packing ground tea leaves, milk powder and brewed coffee generally used for preparing ready-to-drink hot beverages. Amongst these, coffee capsules are relatively smaller in size and contain approximately 4 to 6 grams of roasted ground coffee. Tea capsules are available in different flavors including herbal tea, black tea and green tea. In Australia, there has been a year-over-year rise in the retail spending on hot beverages which is supporting the trend of coffee and tea capsules.

Market Trends:

The market for beverage capsules in Australia is exhibiting a rise on account of the increasing demand for tea and coffee among people over the age of 70 years, and between 31 to 50 years, respectively. In addition to this, consumers in the country are shifting towards convenient and ready-to-drink beverages due to their busy lifestyles. Moreover, there has been an increase in the demand for premium tea and other beverages in the residential sector among consumers who want to recreate the cafe experience at home. Such shifts in consumer preferences are escalating the demand for coffee and tea capsules across the nation. Other than this, these containers have gained immense popularity in offices and other commercial buildings. On account of the aforementioned factors, the markets for coffee capsules and tea capsules in Australia are expected to grow at X% and Y% during 2019-2024, reaching the value of US$ X Million and US$ Y Million by 2024, respectively.

Market Competitive Structure:

Coffee Capsules Market Key Players:



Nestle Australia Ltd

Lavazza Australia Pty Limited

Jacobs Douwe Egberts Professional Australia

Vittoria Food & Beverage

Illy Australia

Mad Coffee Capsules Pty Ltd

Icapsulate Pty Ltd

Grinders Coffee

Carlini Coffee Company

Coffeecaps Pty Ltd

Gloria Jean’s Coffees Supply Pty Limited.

Map Coffee

The EcoCaffe Company

Tea Capsule Manufacturers

Tetley (Tata Global Beverages Australia Pty Limited)

Nestle Australia Ltd

Twinings

Unilever Australia Supply Services Limited

The Red Espresso Company (Pty) Ltd

Dilmah (Aust.) Pty. Ltd.

Map Coffee

Italytea

Caffe Bonini (Sigma Coffee PTY LTD)

