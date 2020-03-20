The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market.

The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market.

All the players running in the global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market are elaborated thoroughly in the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market players.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the asset tracking and inventory management solutions market are ASAP Systems, Chekhra Business Solutions, Datalogic S.P.A., EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation, GigaTrak, Honeywell International Inc., JDA Software, Lowry Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RedBeam, Inc., SAP SE, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Tenna, LLC, Trimble Inc., TVL, Inc. (WiseTrack), Ubisense Group PLC, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Jolly Technologies, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Windward Software

The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market has been segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware RFID Readers Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Barcode Scanners Barcode Printers Barcode Stickers RFID Tags Global Positioning System (GPS)

Software On-premise Cloud-based

Services Consulting & Training Implementation & Integration Operation & Maintenance



By Application

IT Asset Tracking

Equipment Tracking

Facility Management

Tool Tracking

Funding Management

Mandate Compliance

Warehouse Management

Others

By Industry

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Chemical

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others (Automotive, Mining, and Textile)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



