According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Airport Baggage Handling System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global airport baggage handling system market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2018. Baggage handling refers to the procedure of transporting passenger luggage from the check-in counter at departure, onto the cargo hold of a plane, and ultimately to a collection point at the arrival. A baggage handling system (BHS) is designed to check weights of the bags, screen suitcases for security, balance loads, count bags, automatically read bag information and carry the luggage through the conveyor belt system. BHS consists of various automated technologies to move the bags from one end to another, including automatic scanners to scan the labels; conveyors equipped with sorting machines and junctions to route bags to the gate; and unmanned carts, called destination-coded vehicles (DCVs), which can load and unload luggage without stopping.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airport-baggage-handling-system-market/requestsample

Global Airport Baggage Handling System Market Trends:

In recent years, an increase in the number of passengers has led to the escalating demand for improved baggage handling processes and systems at airports. In 2019, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) introduced new baggage handling standards to help in minimizing the potential for luggage mishandling. It has implemented the global deployment of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for tracking baggage and introduced baggage messaging standards to track passengers’ baggage in real-time across crucial points in the journey. Besides this, numerous airports are currently being renovated and their baggage handling capacity is being increased to accommodate the overflow of passengers. For instance, in May 2019, the Netherlands-based logistics automation company, Vanderlande, was awarded the contract to upgrade the BHS at Brussels Airport. The improvements will enable the airport to handle the projected growth in footfall within the next 25 years. The company will replace the existing conventional BHS with its TUBTRAX technology, which offers a combination of new hold baggage screening (HBS) machines that comply with the current EU Standard 3 regulations. Attributing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of US$ 12.3 Billion by 2024.

Market Breakup by Identification Technology:

Barcode System

RFID System

Currently, the barcode system is the most popular technology used for the identification of baggage.

Market Breakup by Airport Class:

Class A Airport

Class B Airport

Class C Airport

Amongst these, Class A airports represent the largest segment.

Market Breakup by Check-In Type:

Assisted Service Bag Check-In

Self-Service Bag Check-In

Presently, the assisted-service bag check-in is most preferred by travelers.

Market Breakup by Type:

Conveyor System

Destination Coded Vehicle

At present, conveyor systems exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Efficiency:

Below 3000

3000 to 6000

Above 6000

Market Breakup by Cost Analysis:

Operational Cost Analysis

Installation Cost Analysis

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America represents the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the total market share. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Siemens

Vanderlande

Daifuku Company

Pteris Global

Beumer Group

Fives Group

G&S Airport Conveyer

Grenzebach Maschinenbau

BCS Group

Logplan

Glidepath Group

Ansir Systems

Babcock International Group

SITA

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airport-baggage-handling-system-market

We are updating our report 2020-2025 soon as soon, if you want to need latest current primary and secondary data 2020-2025 then click request free sample report. We deliver full report with-in 24 hours.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

Tel no: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal