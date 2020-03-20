Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Aircraft MRO Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Aircraft MRO Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft MRO Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Aircraft MRO software suit include software components for maintenance scheduling, maintenance tracking, budget forecasting, log book tracking, flight time tracking, manuals, work order management, service bulletins management, and electronic task card management.

In 2018, the global Aircraft MRO Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Ramco Systems

Rusada

Traxxall Technologies

Swiss Aviation Software

AV-BASE Systems

Bytzsoft

ENGRAV Group

Flightdocs

C.A.L.M Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Third Party And Independent MRO

In-House Airline MRO

OEM-Affiliated MRO

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

