In 2029, the Adhesives and Sealants market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Adhesives and Sealants market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018.

In the Adhesives and Sealants market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Adhesives and Sealants market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Adhesives and Sealants market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Adhesives and Sealants market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global adhesives & sealants market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for adhesives & sealants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesives & sealants market. Major companies operating in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Sika AG., Bostik SA, RPM International Inc., KCC Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., DowDuPont Inc., Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

The report provides an estimated market size of the global adhesives & sealants market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global adhesives & sealants market has been provided in terms of volume and value. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Adhesives Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Styrenic Block

Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)

Others (including Silicone, Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)

Global Adhesives Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Reactive and Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)

Global Adhesives Market, by Application

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer/DIY

Leather & Footwear

Others (including Electronics, Medical, and Marine)

Global Sealants Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Silicone

Others (including Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)

Global Sealants Market, by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others (including Industrial, Electronics, and Packaging)

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where adhesives & sealants are used

The report provides separate market for adhesives by 13 countries along with the sealant market for the same number of countries

Key factors responsible for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the adhesives & sealants market at global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis regarding investments and regulatory scenarios that are likely to impact the outlook and forecast for the global adhesives & sealants market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The Adhesives and Sealants market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Adhesives and Sealants market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Adhesives and Sealants market? Which market players currently dominate the global Adhesives and Sealants market? What is the consumption trend of the Adhesives and Sealants in region?

The Adhesives and Sealants market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Adhesives and Sealants in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Adhesives and Sealants market.

Scrutinized data of the Adhesives and Sealants on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Adhesives and Sealants market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Adhesives and Sealants market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Adhesives and Sealants Market Report

The global Adhesives and Sealants market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Adhesives and Sealants market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Adhesives and Sealants market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.