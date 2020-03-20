According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,527 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 16.3% during 2020-2025. Hospital-acquired disease (HAD) testing involves the diagnosis of infections and medical ailments potentially caused by bacterial, viral and fungal pathogens. These ailments, including gastrointestinal, bloodstream and urinary tract infections (UTIs), are usually acquired from clinics, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities or hospitals, when the outer layer of the skin comes in contact with pathogens which results in infections, especially after surgical operations. HAD testing commonly involves molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, immunoassay and physical examination of the infected area.

Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of HADs, especially in developing countries, owing to inadequate hygiene facilities available in the healthcare institutions. Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in testing equipment, which facilitate efficient diagnosis, monitoring and prevention of HADs, are also contributing to the increasing adoption of testing devices across the globe. Other factors, including favorable government policies to improve healthcare infrastructure, along with an increasing number of research and development (R&D) activities in the healthcare sector, are projected to drive the market further.

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Indication

1. UTI (Urinary Tract Infection)

2. SSI (Surgical Site Infection)

3. Pneumonia

4. Bloodstream Infections

5. MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus)

6. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

