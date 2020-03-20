2020-2025 Global 360 Degree Camera Market: Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “360-Degree Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to expand at a CAGR of around 25% during 2020-2025. A 360-degree camera is a device that captures a panoramic image or a 360-degree field of view in the horizontal plane. It is used to track the movement of people, detect activities in a large area and improve area management.
Market Trends
A rise in the number of crime rates has led to an increased demand for 360-degree cameras as they are used for safety and security measures in defense, military, public as well as the corporate sectors. Apart from this, they are used in robotics to solve simultaneous localization and mapping as well as for visual odometry due to their better optical flow, feature matching and selection in robotics. Furthermore, 360-degree cameras are installed in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) gaming and in vehicles to enable smart view. Along with this, as consumers are becoming more inclined toward photography, they prefer to purchase 360-degree cameras, which can produce high-resolution images, even in low-light conditions. Moreover, due to advancements in technology, the leading companies are introducing cameras with intuitive features and innovative designs to attract a broader consumer base.
Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Connectivity Type
Wired
Wireless
Market Breakup by Resolution
HD
UHD
Market Breakup by Camera Type
Single
Professional
Market Breakup by Vertical
Media & Entertainment
Consumer
Military & Defense
ravel & Tourism
Automotive
Commercial
Healthcare
Others
Market Breakup by Application
Traffic-Monitoring
Grid Layout
Aerial Scenery
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Online Stores
Single-Brand Stores
Multi-Brand Stores
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide 360fly, Bubl Technology Inc., Gopro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO), Insta360, Kodak (NYSE: KODK), LG Electronics, Nikon, Nokia Corporation, Panono, Ricoh Company Ltd., Rylo, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Xiaomi Ltd. etc.
