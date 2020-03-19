Workforce Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Workforce Analytics market will register a 16.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1830 million by 2024, from US$ 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Workforce Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.
The workforce analytics solutions are expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022 with the largest market share, due to growing workforce challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Among the services, due to the changing work dynamics and variations in global governmental labor regulations, the demand for consulting services is expected to gain traction in the next five years.
The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in the workforce analytics market in 2016. The healthcare sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022, in the workforce analytics market. The BSFI industry will be investing greater resources in the market to focus on providing better services to customers through their limited global and local workforce. Authorities are encouraging investments in the healthcare industry in a bid to modernize and digitize the industry infrastructure and workforce.
North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the workforce analytics market from 2016 to 2022, due to the presence of a large number of analytics vendors. Asia-Pacific (APAC) offers potential growth opportunities.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Workforce Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Workforce Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-premises
Saas Cloud-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
<100 employees
100-499 employees
500-999 employees
1,000-4,999 employees
>5000 employees
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kronos
Infor
Verint
NICE Systems
Aspect
Workforce Software
Clicksoftware
Calabrio
ATOSS
Genesys
Monet Software
InVision AG
Teleopti
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Workforce Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Workforce Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Workforce Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Workforce Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Workforce Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Workforce Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Workforce Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Workforce Analytics Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-premises
2.2.2 Saas Cloud-Based
2.3 Workforce Analytics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Workforce Analytics Segment by Application
2.4.1 <100 employees
2.4.2 100-499 employees
2.4.3 500-999 employees
2.4.4 1,000-4,999 employees
2.4.5 >5000 employees
2.5 Workforce Analytics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Workforce Analytics by Players
3.1 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Workforce Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Workforce Analytics by Regions
4.1 Workforce Analytics Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Workforce Analytics Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Workforce Analytics Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Workforce Analytics Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Workforce Analytics Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Workforce Analytics Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Workforce Analytics Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Workforce Analytics Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Workforce Analytics Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Workforce Analytics Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Workforce Analytics Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Workforce Analytics by Countries
7.2 Europe Workforce Analytics Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Workforce Analytics Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Workforce Analytics by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Workforce Analytics Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Workforce Analytics Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Workforce Analytics Market Forecast
10.1 Global Workforce Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Workforce Analytics Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Workforce Analytics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Workforce Analytics Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Workforce Analytics Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Kronos
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Workforce Analytics Product Offered
11.1.3 Kronos Workforce Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Kronos News
11.2 Infor
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Workforce Analytics Product Offered
11.2.3 Infor Workforce Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Infor News
11.3 Verint
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Workforce Analytics Product Offered
11.3.3 Verint Workforce Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Verint News
11.4 NICE Systems
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Workforce Analytics Product Offered
11.4.3 NICE Systems Workforce Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 NICE Systems News
11.5 Aspect
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Workforce Analytics Product Offered
11.5.3 Aspect Workforce Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Aspect News
11.6 Workforce Software
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Workforce Analytics Product Offered
11.6.3 Workforce Software Workforce Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Workforce Software News
11.7 Clicksoftware
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Workforce Analytics Product Offered
11.7.3 Clicksoftware Workforce Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Clicksoftware News
11.8 Calabrio
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Workforce Analytics Product Offered
11.8.3 Calabrio Workforce Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Calabrio News
11.9 ATOSS
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Workforce Analytics Product Offered
11.9.3 ATOSS Workforce Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 ATOSS News
11.10 Genesys
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Workforce Analytics Product Offered
11.10.3 Genesys Workforce Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Genesys News
11.11 Monet Software
11.12 InVision AG
11.13 Teleopti
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
