According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “White Box Server Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global white box server market reached a strong growth in 2019. White box servers are personal computers or servers that are manufactured by original design manufacturers (ODMs) with the help of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components. These components are generally assembled in different ways to provide consumers with system customization. As operating systems, such as Windows Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), can run on white box servers, they are gaining traction across the globe.

Some of the key players being Celestica Inc NYSE: CLS, Compal Electronics TPE: 2324, Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd. TPE: (2354), Inventec Corporation TPE: 2356, MiTAC Holdings, Pegatron, Penguin Computing, Quanta Computer, Servers Direct, Supermicro, Wistron, ZT Systems, etc.

The escalating demand for cost-effective servers, higher uptime and a high degree of customization in hardware design are some of the major factors driving the white box server market growth. Moreover, as these servers offer improved functionality at an economical rate, and ease of maintenance and support, their demand is rising worldwide. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of information and communications technology (ICT) as well as boosting sales of smartphones and digital services are anticipated to strengthen the market growth significantly in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to expand at a CAGR of around 16% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Business Type:

Data Centers

Enterprises

Market Breakup by Operating System:

Linux Operating System

Others

Market Breakup by Form Factor:

Rack & Tower Servers

Blade Servers

Density-Optimized Servers

Market Breakup by Processor Type:

X86 Server

Non=X86 Server

