The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Wearable Fitness Trackers market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Wearable Fitness Trackers market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Leading Players

Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Sony Corporation, Xiaomi, Garmin Ltd., FOSSIL GROUP (MISFIT), Jawbone, TomTom International BV, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Boltt, Moov Inc., More-fit, Atlas Wearables, Lenevo, Acer Inc., GOQii, ShenZhen Wayforward Electronic Co., LTD (LEMFO), MAD Apparel, Sensoria Inc.

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Wearable Fitness Trackers Segmentation by Product

TheWrist Wear, Leg Wear, Smart Garments, Others

Wearable Fitness Trackers Segmentation by Application

Specialist Retailers, Factory Outlets, Internet Sales

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Wearable Fitness Trackers market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Overview

1.1 Wearable Fitness Trackers Product Overview

1.2 Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wrist Wear

1.2.2 Leg Wear

1.2.3 Smart Garments

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Wearable Fitness Trackers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wearable Fitness Trackers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wearable Fitness Trackers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wearable Fitness Trackers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wearable Fitness Trackers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers by Application

4.1 Wearable Fitness Trackers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Specialist Retailers

4.1.2 Factory Outlets

4.1.3 Internet Sales

4.2 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Wearable Fitness Trackers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Trackers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wearable Fitness Trackers by Application 5 North America Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wearable Fitness Trackers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wearable Fitness Trackers Business

10.1 Apple Inc.

10.1.1 Apple Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Apple Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Apple Inc. Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Apple Inc. Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.1.5 Apple Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Fitbit Inc.

10.2.1 Fitbit Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fitbit Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Fitbit Inc. Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Fitbit Inc. Recent Development

10.3 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

10.3.1 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Corporation Information

10.3.2 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.3.5 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Recent Development

10.4 Sony Corporation

10.4.1 Sony Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sony Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sony Corporation Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sony Corporation Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.4.5 Sony Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Xiaomi

10.5.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Xiaomi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Xiaomi Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Xiaomi Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.5.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

10.6 Garmin Ltd.

10.6.1 Garmin Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Garmin Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Garmin Ltd. Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Garmin Ltd. Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.6.5 Garmin Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 FOSSIL GROUP (MISFIT)

10.7.1 FOSSIL GROUP (MISFIT) Corporation Information

10.7.2 FOSSIL GROUP (MISFIT) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 FOSSIL GROUP (MISFIT) Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 FOSSIL GROUP (MISFIT) Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.7.5 FOSSIL GROUP (MISFIT) Recent Development

10.8 Jawbone

10.8.1 Jawbone Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jawbone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Jawbone Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jawbone Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.8.5 Jawbone Recent Development

10.9 TomTom International BV

10.9.1 TomTom International BV Corporation Information

10.9.2 TomTom International BV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TomTom International BV Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TomTom International BV Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.9.5 TomTom International BV Recent Development

10.10 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wearable Fitness Trackers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 Boltt

10.11.1 Boltt Corporation Information

10.11.2 Boltt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Boltt Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Boltt Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.11.5 Boltt Recent Development

10.12 Moov Inc.

10.12.1 Moov Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Moov Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Moov Inc. Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Moov Inc. Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.12.5 Moov Inc. Recent Development

10.13 More-fit

10.13.1 More-fit Corporation Information

10.13.2 More-fit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 More-fit Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 More-fit Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.13.5 More-fit Recent Development

10.14 Atlas Wearables

10.14.1 Atlas Wearables Corporation Information

10.14.2 Atlas Wearables Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Atlas Wearables Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Atlas Wearables Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.14.5 Atlas Wearables Recent Development

10.15 Lenevo

10.15.1 Lenevo Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lenevo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Lenevo Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Lenevo Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.15.5 Lenevo Recent Development

10.16 Acer Inc.

10.16.1 Acer Inc. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Acer Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Acer Inc. Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Acer Inc. Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.16.5 Acer Inc. Recent Development

10.17 GOQii

10.17.1 GOQii Corporation Information

10.17.2 GOQii Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 GOQii Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 GOQii Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.17.5 GOQii Recent Development

10.18 ShenZhen Wayforward Electronic Co., LTD (LEMFO)

10.18.1 ShenZhen Wayforward Electronic Co., LTD (LEMFO) Corporation Information

10.18.2 ShenZhen Wayforward Electronic Co., LTD (LEMFO) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 ShenZhen Wayforward Electronic Co., LTD (LEMFO) Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 ShenZhen Wayforward Electronic Co., LTD (LEMFO) Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.18.5 ShenZhen Wayforward Electronic Co., LTD (LEMFO) Recent Development

10.19 MAD Apparel

10.19.1 MAD Apparel Corporation Information

10.19.2 MAD Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 MAD Apparel Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 MAD Apparel Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.19.5 MAD Apparel Recent Development

10.20 Sensoria Inc.

10.20.1 Sensoria Inc. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sensoria Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Sensoria Inc. Wearable Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Sensoria Inc. Wearable Fitness Trackers Products Offered

10.20.5 Sensoria Inc. Recent Development 11 Wearable Fitness Trackers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wearable Fitness Trackers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wearable Fitness Trackers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

