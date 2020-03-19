Waterproof Material Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Waterproof Material Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Waterproof Material market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
The competitive landscape of the global Waterproof Material market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Waterproof Material market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Waterproof Material Market Research Report: Basf Se, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conpro Chemicals Private Limited, Drizoro S.A.U., Fosroc International Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sika Ag, Soprema Group, The Dow Chemical Company
Global Waterproof Material Market by Type: Waterproofing Membranes, Waterproofing Agent, Others
Global Waterproof Material Market by Application: Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Landfills & Tunnels, Others
The Waterproof Material market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Waterproof Material market. In this chapter of the Waterproof Material report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Waterproof Material report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.
The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.
Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size of the global Waterproof Material market in 2025?
• What is the current CAGR of the global Waterproof Material market?
• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Waterproof Material market?
• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Waterproof Material market?
• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Waterproof Material market?
• How will the market situation change in the coming years?
• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
• What is the growth outlook of the global Waterproof Material market?
Table of Contents
1 Waterproof Material Market Overview
1.1 Waterproof Material Product Overview
1.2 Waterproof Material Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Waterproofing Membranes
1.2.2 Waterproofing Agent
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Waterproof Material Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Material Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Waterproof Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Waterproof Material Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Waterproof Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Waterproof Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Waterproof Material Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Waterproof Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Waterproof Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Waterproof Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Waterproof Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Waterproof Material Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Waterproof Material Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Waterproof Material Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Waterproof Material Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waterproof Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Waterproof Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Waterproof Material Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waterproof Material Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Waterproof Material as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof Material Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Waterproof Material Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Waterproof Material Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Waterproof Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Waterproof Material Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Waterproof Material Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Waterproof Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Waterproof Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Waterproof Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Waterproof Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Waterproof Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Waterproof Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Waterproof Material by Application
4.1 Waterproof Material Segment by Application
4.1.1 Roofing
4.1.2 Walls
4.1.3 Building Structures
4.1.4 Landfills & Tunnels
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Waterproof Material Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Waterproof Material Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Waterproof Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Waterproof Material Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Waterproof Material by Application
4.5.2 Europe Waterproof Material by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Waterproof Material by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material by Application
5 North America Waterproof Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Waterproof Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Waterproof Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Waterproof Material Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproof Material Business
10.1 Basf Se
10.1.1 Basf Se Corporation Information
10.1.2 Basf Se Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Basf Se Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Basf Se Waterproof Material Products Offered
10.1.5 Basf Se Recent Development
10.2 Carlisle Companies Inc.
10.2.1 Carlisle Companies Inc. Corporation Information
10.2.2 Carlisle Companies Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Carlisle Companies Inc. Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Carlisle Companies Inc. Recent Development
10.3 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited
10.3.1 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Corporation Information
10.3.2 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Waterproof Material Products Offered
10.3.5 Conpro Chemicals Private Limited Recent Development
10.4 Drizoro S.A.U.
10.4.1 Drizoro S.A.U. Corporation Information
10.4.2 Drizoro S.A.U. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Drizoro S.A.U. Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Drizoro S.A.U. Waterproof Material Products Offered
10.4.5 Drizoro S.A.U. Recent Development
10.5 Fosroc International Limited
10.5.1 Fosroc International Limited Corporation Information
10.5.2 Fosroc International Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Fosroc International Limited Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Fosroc International Limited Waterproof Material Products Offered
10.5.5 Fosroc International Limited Recent Development
10.6 Johns Manville Corporation
10.6.1 Johns Manville Corporation Corporation Information
10.6.2 Johns Manville Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Johns Manville Corporation Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Johns Manville Corporation Waterproof Material Products Offered
10.6.5 Johns Manville Corporation Recent Development
10.7 Mapei S.P.A
10.7.1 Mapei S.P.A Corporation Information
10.7.2 Mapei S.P.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Mapei S.P.A Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Mapei S.P.A Waterproof Material Products Offered
10.7.5 Mapei S.P.A Recent Development
10.8 Pidilite Industries Limited
10.8.1 Pidilite Industries Limited Corporation Information
10.8.2 Pidilite Industries Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Pidilite Industries Limited Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Pidilite Industries Limited Waterproof Material Products Offered
10.8.5 Pidilite Industries Limited Recent Development
10.9 Sika Ag
10.9.1 Sika Ag Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sika Ag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Sika Ag Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Sika Ag Waterproof Material Products Offered
10.9.5 Sika Ag Recent Development
10.10 Soprema Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Waterproof Material Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Soprema Group Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Soprema Group Recent Development
10.11 The Dow Chemical Company
10.11.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information
10.11.2 The Dow Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 The Dow Chemical Company Waterproof Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 The Dow Chemical Company Waterproof Material Products Offered
10.11.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Development
11 Waterproof Material Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Waterproof Material Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Waterproof Material Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
