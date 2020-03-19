Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number – including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4412769

The global VoIP market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Computer-to-Computer

Computer-to-Phone

Phone-to-Phone

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

NTT

Comcast

Orange

KT

Charter

Microsoft (Skype)

Cablevision

Verizon

AT & T

Vonage

Cox

Telmex

Time Warner Cable

Numericable-SFR

Rogers

Sprint

Liberty Global

KDDI

TalkTalk

Shaw Communications

8×8

Ring Central

MITEL

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4412769

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Corporate Consumers

Individual Consumers

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure VoIP Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of VoIP

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of VoIP

Table Global VoIP Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Computer-to-Computer

Table Computer-to-Computer Overview

1.2.1.2 Computer-to-Phone

Table Computer-to-Phone Overview

1.2.1.3 Phone-to-Phone

Table Phone-to-Phone Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of VoIP

Table Global VoIP Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Corporate Consumers

Table Corporate Consumers Overview

1.2.2.2 Individual Consumers

Table Individual Consumers Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global VoIP Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of VoIP

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of VoIP

Figure Manufacturing Process of VoIP

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of VoIP

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of VoIP

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of VoIP

3.4 Market Entry

Continued….

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-voip-market-research-report-2015-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155