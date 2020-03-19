According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Virtual Reality Gaming Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global virtual reality gaming market reached a value of nearly US$ 13 Billion in 2019. Virtual reality (VR) refers to an immersive technology that has completely revolutionized the gaming industry. It creates a three-dimensional (3D) environment and generates realistic images, sounds and other sensations with the help of game controllers, virtual reality headsets, and motion capture methods or the multi-projected setup. Apart from this, it enables the user to interact with this artificially created environment during the gaming session. As a result, the demand for VR gaming is escalating around the world.

Some of the key players being Five Below Inc NASDAQ: (FIVE), Google NASDAQ: (GOOG), HTC Corp TPE: (2498), Facebook, Inc. Common Stock NASDAQ: (FB), zor, Samsung, Sony, Zeiss International, AMD, GoPro, Largan Precision, Nvidia and Qualcomm.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-reality-gaming-market/requestsample

Virtual reality headsets are expensive for general users. In order to overcome this challenge, leading manufacturers in the industry are focusing on establishing gaming clubs and activity areas in shopping malls, as well as business centers, for children and adults to get acquainted with the technology. Apart from this, owing to technological advancements, developers are transforming their games into the virtual reality format for improved user experience. This, in turn, is also strengthening the global virtual reality gaming market worldwide. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing the rising popularity of 360-degree videos that allow end-users to view from different angles depending on their requirement. This is projected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of more than US$ 50 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Segment:

Software

Hardware

Market Breakup by Device:

Personal Computer

Gaming Consoles

Mobile Devices

Market Breakup by Age Group:

Adults

Children

Market Breakup by Type:

Racing

Adventure

Fighting

Shooting

Mystery Thriller

Puzzle

Science Fiction

Others

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-reality-gaming-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800