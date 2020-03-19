LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1592956/global-vinyl-composition-tile-vct-market

The competitive landscape of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Research Report: Armstrong Flooring, LG Hausys, DuPont, Karndean, Forbo, Universal Building Products, Mohawk, Gerflor, Milliken & Company, Mannington Mills, USFloors, Kraus Flooring, Tarkett, Parterre Flooring, IVC US

Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market by Type: Single Layer, Multilayer

Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market by Application: Residential, Commercial

The Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market. In this chapter of the Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1592956/global-vinyl-composition-tile-vct-market

Table of Contents

1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Overview

1.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Product Overview

1.2 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Layer

1.2.2 Multilayer

1.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) by Application

4.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) by Application

5 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Business

10.1 Armstrong Flooring

10.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Corporation Information

10.1.2 Armstrong Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Armstrong Flooring Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Armstrong Flooring Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.1.5 Armstrong Flooring Recent Development

10.2 LG Hausys

10.2.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

10.2.2 LG Hausys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 LG Hausys Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

10.3 DuPont

10.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.3.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 DuPont Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DuPont Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.4 Karndean

10.4.1 Karndean Corporation Information

10.4.2 Karndean Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Karndean Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Karndean Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.4.5 Karndean Recent Development

10.5 Forbo

10.5.1 Forbo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Forbo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Forbo Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Forbo Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.5.5 Forbo Recent Development

10.6 Universal Building Products

10.6.1 Universal Building Products Corporation Information

10.6.2 Universal Building Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Universal Building Products Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Universal Building Products Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.6.5 Universal Building Products Recent Development

10.7 Mohawk

10.7.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mohawk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Mohawk Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mohawk Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.7.5 Mohawk Recent Development

10.8 Gerflor

10.8.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gerflor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Gerflor Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Gerflor Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.8.5 Gerflor Recent Development

10.9 Milliken & Company

10.9.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information

10.9.2 Milliken & Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Milliken & Company Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Milliken & Company Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.9.5 Milliken & Company Recent Development

10.10 Mannington Mills

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mannington Mills Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

10.11 USFloors

10.11.1 USFloors Corporation Information

10.11.2 USFloors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 USFloors Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 USFloors Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.11.5 USFloors Recent Development

10.12 Kraus Flooring

10.12.1 Kraus Flooring Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kraus Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kraus Flooring Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kraus Flooring Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.12.5 Kraus Flooring Recent Development

10.13 Tarkett

10.13.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tarkett Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Tarkett Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Tarkett Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.13.5 Tarkett Recent Development

10.14 Parterre Flooring

10.14.1 Parterre Flooring Corporation Information

10.14.2 Parterre Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Parterre Flooring Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Parterre Flooring Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.14.5 Parterre Flooring Recent Development

10.15 IVC US

10.15.1 IVC US Corporation Information

10.15.2 IVC US Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 IVC US Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 IVC US Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

10.15.5 IVC US Recent Development

11 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.