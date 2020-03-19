Global trade management (GTM) is a software that is used to streamline life cycle of trade activities in areas such as logistics and settlement. GTM helps to improve operating efficiencies and cash flows significantly. GTM is comprehensive and helps organizations to use the cross-functional and system-wide view of global trade.

Globalization in trade encourage numerous organizations to expand their business operations across multiple countries. As a result, companies involved in trading are trying to curb compliance penalties, improve process efficiency, and reduce complications associated with imports and exports. Trade management software offers a robust and scalable platform to address these complexities, due to which its adoption has been rising rapidly across various end-use industries over the past few years.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2499023

An important aspect of the market is rising concerns of companies regarding changing regulations, trade agreements, and their effect on supply chain of organizations. As a result, supply chain visibility and logistics management are considered some of the most significant characteristics of trade management software. Financial management is gaining prominence as a characteristic of the software and is anticipated to garner more attention in later years of the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas held the largest share in the global GTM software market because of the high demand from the trading companies and the presence of several GTM software vendors in the region. North America is the key revenue generator in the region owing to rapidly changing global trade regulations, requirement for guidance to navigate global trade, and the need for visibility of the entire supply chain. Several organizations in the region are trying to be more customer-centric and are offering higher levels of service, which requires controlling the global trade market with improved technology. Owing to such conditions, vendors are developing innovative solutions to drive the market for GTM software in the Americas.

In 2018, the global Trade Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Trade Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Trade Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amber Road

PRECISION

Thomson Reuters

Integration Point

Aptean

Oracle

TechTarget

TradePerformance

MPSOFT

Dingjie

LZSOFT

Ruima

AUTOMIS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customs and Regulatory Compliance

Trade Financing and Financial Settlement

Ocean/Air Procurement and Contract Management

Trade Visibility

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronic Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Trade Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Trade Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Trade Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-trade-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Trade Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Customs and Regulatory Compliance

1.4.3 Trade Financing and Financial Settlement

1.4.4 Ocean/Air Procurement and Contract Management

1.4.5 Trade Visibility

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Trade Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Electronic Industry

1.5.3 Petrochemical Industry

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.5 Metallurgy Industry

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Trade Management Software Market Size

2.2 Trade Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Trade Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Trade Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Trade Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Trade Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Trade Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Trade Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Trade Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Trade Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Trade Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Trade Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Trade Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Trade Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Trade Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Trade Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Trade Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Trade Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Trade Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Trade Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Trade Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Trade Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Trade Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Trade Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Trade Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Trade Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Trade Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Amber Road

12.1.1 Amber Road Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Amber Road Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amber Road Recent Development

12.2 PRECISION

12.2.1 PRECISION Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 PRECISION Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 PRECISION Recent Development

12.3 Thomson Reuters

12.3.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development

12.4 Integration Point

12.4.1 Integration Point Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Integration Point Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Integration Point Recent Development

12.5 Aptean

12.5.1 Aptean Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Aptean Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Aptean Recent Development

12.6 Oracle

12.6.1 Oracle Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.7 TechTarget

12.7.1 TechTarget Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 TechTarget Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 TechTarget Recent Development

12.8 TradePerformance

12.8.1 TradePerformance Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 TradePerformance Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 TradePerformance Recent Development

12.9 MPSOFT

12.9.1 MPSOFT Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 MPSOFT Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 MPSOFT Recent Development

12.10 Dingjie

12.10.1 Dingjie Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Trade Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Dingjie Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Dingjie Recent Development

12.11 LZSOFT

12.12 Ruima

12.13 AUTOMIS

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2499023

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155