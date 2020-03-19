Trade Management Software Market 2020:- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
Global trade management (GTM) is a software that is used to streamline life cycle of trade activities in areas such as logistics and settlement. GTM helps to improve operating efficiencies and cash flows significantly. GTM is comprehensive and helps organizations to use the cross-functional and system-wide view of global trade.
Globalization in trade encourage numerous organizations to expand their business operations across multiple countries. As a result, companies involved in trading are trying to curb compliance penalties, improve process efficiency, and reduce complications associated with imports and exports. Trade management software offers a robust and scalable platform to address these complexities, due to which its adoption has been rising rapidly across various end-use industries over the past few years.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2499023
An important aspect of the market is rising concerns of companies regarding changing regulations, trade agreements, and their effect on supply chain of organizations. As a result, supply chain visibility and logistics management are considered some of the most significant characteristics of trade management software. Financial management is gaining prominence as a characteristic of the software and is anticipated to garner more attention in later years of the forecast period.
In 2017, the Americas held the largest share in the global GTM software market because of the high demand from the trading companies and the presence of several GTM software vendors in the region. North America is the key revenue generator in the region owing to rapidly changing global trade regulations, requirement for guidance to navigate global trade, and the need for visibility of the entire supply chain. Several organizations in the region are trying to be more customer-centric and are offering higher levels of service, which requires controlling the global trade market with improved technology. Owing to such conditions, vendors are developing innovative solutions to drive the market for GTM software in the Americas.
In 2018, the global Trade Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Trade Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Trade Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amber Road
PRECISION
Thomson Reuters
Integration Point
Aptean
Oracle
TechTarget
TradePerformance
MPSOFT
Dingjie
LZSOFT
Ruima
AUTOMIS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customs and Regulatory Compliance
Trade Financing and Financial Settlement
Ocean/Air Procurement and Contract Management
Trade Visibility
Market segment by Application, split into
Electronic Industry
Petrochemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Metallurgy Industry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Trade Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Trade Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Trade Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-trade-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Trade Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Customs and Regulatory Compliance
1.4.3 Trade Financing and Financial Settlement
1.4.4 Ocean/Air Procurement and Contract Management
1.4.5 Trade Visibility
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Trade Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Electronic Industry
1.5.3 Petrochemical Industry
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.5.5 Metallurgy Industry
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Trade Management Software Market Size
2.2 Trade Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Trade Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Trade Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Trade Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Trade Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Trade Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Trade Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Trade Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Trade Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Trade Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Trade Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Trade Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Trade Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Trade Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Trade Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Trade Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Trade Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Trade Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Trade Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Trade Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Trade Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Trade Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Trade Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Trade Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Trade Management Software Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Trade Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Trade Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Trade Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Amber Road
12.1.1 Amber Road Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Amber Road Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amber Road Recent Development
12.2 PRECISION
12.2.1 PRECISION Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 PRECISION Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 PRECISION Recent Development
12.3 Thomson Reuters
12.3.1 Thomson Reuters Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Thomson Reuters Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Development
12.4 Integration Point
12.4.1 Integration Point Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Integration Point Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Integration Point Recent Development
12.5 Aptean
12.5.1 Aptean Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Aptean Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Aptean Recent Development
12.6 Oracle
12.6.1 Oracle Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.7 TechTarget
12.7.1 TechTarget Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 TechTarget Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 TechTarget Recent Development
12.8 TradePerformance
12.8.1 TradePerformance Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 TradePerformance Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 TradePerformance Recent Development
12.9 MPSOFT
12.9.1 MPSOFT Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 MPSOFT Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 MPSOFT Recent Development
12.10 Dingjie
12.10.1 Dingjie Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Trade Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Dingjie Revenue in Trade Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Dingjie Recent Development
12.11 LZSOFT
12.12 Ruima
12.13 AUTOMIS
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2499023
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Energy Efficient Motor Market Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Estimates And Forecasts, 2020 – 2025 - March 19, 2020
- Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Current Trends, Size, Share, Segments, Analysis, Estimates And Forecasts - March 19, 2020
- Oncology Nutrition Market Analysis And Forecast 2025 By Company, Country, Type And Application - March 19, 2020