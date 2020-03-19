Telecom software professional services include services that support telecom-specific software and the services that communication service providers (CSPs) use for transformation projects like optimization, re-engineering, and restructuring, and for operations and support.

One trend in the market is growing demand for customized telecom software. Telecom operators are shifting their business model to a customer-centric one from a technology-centric model. Hence, the adoption of customized telecom software will facilitate telecom service providers to deliver bundled services, which will enhance user experience. Major OSS BSS functions like customer relationship management (CRM), convergent billing, business intelligence (BI), and revenue assurance need tailored software.

One driver in the market is growing demand for cloud-based BSS. SMEs have become increasingly important to CSPs as a means of growing their business. The enterprise market is highly competitive with the long-term relationships providing converged communications technology suite coupled with cloud-based services to its clients. Most of the CSPs are providing cloud-based BSS model to SMEs to ensure better manageability of resources. CSPs require vendors that can offer a wide range of professional services from design consulting, business consulting, tailored development for new features and use cases, systems integration, and hosted managed services with the standard product related services.

In 2018, the global Telecom Software Professional Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Software Professional Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Amdocs

Ericsson

HPE

Huawei

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hosted and Product Related Services

Systems Integrated

Outsourced Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Software Professional Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Software Professional Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Software Professional Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hosted and Product Related Services

1.4.3 Systems Integrated

1.4.4 Outsourced Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprise

1.5.3 Small and Medium Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Software Professional Services Market Size

2.2 Telecom Software Professional Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Software Professional Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom Software Professional Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Software Professional Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom Software Professional Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Software Professional Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Software Professional Services

Continued….

