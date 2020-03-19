Global Starter Feed market – A brief by PMR

As per the report, the global market of Starter Feed is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Starter Feed market identified across the value chain includes Alltech Inc., KoninKlijke DSM N.V., Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette America Inc., BASF SE, Devenish Nutrition, LLC., Green Mountain Feeds, Lowes Pellets & Grain, Inc., NEMO Feed LLC., KalambachFeeds among the other starter feed manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Starter Feed Market

The poultry farmers are demanding highly digestible plant proteins in their feed variants, so starter feed manufacturers have the opportunities in the purified and highly digestible plant protein starter feed. The increasing demand for the alternatives to the conventional feeds has propelled the manufacturers to explore the natural functional properties of widely sold protein sources. The soy-allergic consumers prefer the meat and eggs from poultry raised on the soy-free diet, due to which the manufacturers are formulating the non-GMO and soy-free starter feed diets

Global poultry farmers use antibiotics for their animals to prevent them from any disease. Nations like the United States has banned the use of antibiotics to raise poultry animals. This has been creating a huge demand for the medicated starter feed for growing livestock babies in the region. This results in the increasing interest of the starter feed manufacturers into Phytobiotics as the use of antibiotics become more and more regulated in the industry. This trend is expected to boost market growth in the forecasted period. The increasing consumer shift towards veganism and vegetarianism, the consumption of livestock-based product has dropped down, which hampers the growth of the Starter feed market.

