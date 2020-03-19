The global Sports and Fitness Nutrition market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sports and Fitness Nutrition market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Sports and Fitness Nutrition market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sports and Fitness Nutrition market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sports and Fitness Nutrition market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Sports and Fitness Nutrition market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sports and Fitness Nutrition market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Glanbia

NBTY

Abbott Laboratories

GNC Holdings

MuscleTech

Cellucor

MusclePharm

Maxi Nutrition

PF

Champion Performance

Universal Nutrition

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Protein Powders

Creatine

Weight Gain Powders

Meal Replacement Powders

Other

Segment by Application

Bodybuilders

Pro/amateur Athletes

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users



