Smart TV is a natural development of the increasing convergence and expansion of multimedia delivery. Smart TVs allow users to customize their TV entertainment experience by using apps that are very similar to the apps people use on their mobile phones. Before shopping for a Smart TV, buyers should know what constitutes the classification of a Smart TV and what supplemental products they will need to operate it. Network connectivity and usage become an issue with Smart TVs, so buyers should learn how they can hook up their Smart TV before purchasing one. Having the added features of a Smart TV can impact what type of remote control an owner can use, so buyers can implement a number of tips to control their Smart TV. Additionally, Smart TVs can work with PCs and notebooks to expand their usability.

The Smart TV industry concentration is relatively high in United States. United States giant market is dominated by four companies, i.e. Samsung, Vizio, Sony and LG. These three manufacturers occupies above 85% of the whole market volume in 2015, and they has more types of products.

Falling prices of smart TVs, combined with the increasing popularity of set-top devices—such as Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire and connected video game consoles—and ever-expanding streaming content options, will help drive audience growth.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart TV market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart TV business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart TV market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart TV value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

32 inch

40 inch

42 inch

55inch

?60 inch

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Family

Public

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Samsung Electronics

Vizio

Sony

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Hisense

TCL

Sharp

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart TV consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart TV market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart TV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart TV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart TV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

