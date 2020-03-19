Single-use bioprocess system is a device used in biopharmaceutical development and production procedures. These procedures have made production effective. These devices are used in various techniques such as mixing, filtration, biopharmaceuticals purification, upstream expression, storage and separation of products. The technology focus on development of manufacturing of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical product.

Rising adoption of Single-use bioprocess systems in commercial product manufacturing is expected to increase the growth of market. The advantages associated with the device includes reusable device, low operational cost and minimal or no risk of cross contamination. Single-use bioprocess system provides various economic advantages over fixed stainless-steel system.

Flexibility of Single-use bioprocess system allows companies to assemble and store devices as per the need. This technology is used throughout the process of biopharmaceuticals production, starting from buffer or media preparation to culturing of vaccines in bioreactor to storage and shipping of biologics.

Rising demand for disposables in biopharmaceuticals procedures, rising prevalence of disease requiring for developed drugs for their management and treatment and improved research infrastructure of life science is expected to grow the market. Single-use bioprocess system includes various products. Some of major products related to these are manifold assemblies, single-use bioreactors, containers and bags, support containers and mixers.

These product reduce the cost related to cleaning and sterilization. Increasing stringent regulations on usage of plastic based disposables is expected to be one of the common restrains for this market. Lack of awareness towards innovative products of bioprocess is also expected to hinder the growth of Single-use bioprocess system market.

Global market for Single-use bioprocess system is expected to grow at healthy growth rates owing to growing incidence of various chronic disorders such as neurological and cardiovascular disorders. Other prominent factors fueling the increasing penetration of Single-use bioprocess system includes ease of implants with enhanced clinical performance, strong reimbursements, greater patient awareness and referrals and improved technology enabling market leadership.

The technology proves to be cost effective when compared to alternative therapies with minimal complications. Additionally, reduced medication dosage with minimal side effects Dyskinesia, improved motor symptoms for comparatively longer period of time are some of the other factors that have largely contributed towards higher market growth of Single-use bioprocess system over the forecasted period.

Based on Product type, the global Single-use bioprocess system market is segmented into the following:

Product Type

Research and Development (R&D) systems

GMP/ Commercial production systems

Research and development systems segment includes sampling system, containers, tubing, connectors, disposable bioreactors, mixers, sensors, probes, purification devices and others. GMP/commercial production systems includes storage containers, disposables, Manifolds and others used in stainless steel bioreactors.

Based on application type, the global Single-use bioprocess system market is segmented into the following:

Application Type

Filtrations

Mixing

Purification

Upstream Expression

Storage

Others

In terms of geography North America accounts for the largest market share in global Single-use bioprocess system market followed by Europe. Favorable policies and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure with increasing FDA approvals is expected to drive the growing need of Single-use bioprocess system in the near future. Asia Pacific represents the fastest growth market for Single-use bioprocess system owing to growing number of manufacturers.

Some of the key players in global Single-use bioprocess system market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Pall Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Merck KGaA, Broadley-James Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Saint-Gobain Corporation, Tarpon Biosystems Inc., STI Components Inc., Cellexus Ltd., and others.

These players are entering into strategic collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product portfolio expansions, which are their key sustainability strategies to maintain their profit margins in the long run. Also many startup companies’ have entered in this lucrative market space to capitalize over the opportunities present in Single-use bioprocess system market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC)

Middle East and Africa (Rest of MEA, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

