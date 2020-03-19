Refrigerated Transport Market Size, Share, Report, Application, Cost Module and Forecast to 2020-25
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global refrigerated transport market expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.Refrigerated transport includes temperature-controlled vehicles that aid in the shipping of perishable items, such as fruits, flowers, and dairy and meat products. These vehicles have a built-in refrigeration system, which keeps the product at a desired temperature throughout the transportation process. Owing to this, it is widely used in the food and beverage (F&B), healthcare and pharmaceutical industries across the globe.
Sedentary lifestyles and the growing global population have resulted in the increased consumption of frozen food items around the world, which need to be kept at a specific temperature to prevent them from spoiling. Moreover, the rising health consciousness among individuals is escalating the demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, which in turn is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as improving cold chain distribution networks and technological innovations in food processing, along with widespread trade activities across the globe, are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Market Breakup by Mode of Transportation:
- Refrigerated Road Transport
- Refrigerated Sea Transport
- Refrigerated Rail Transport
- Refrigerated Air Transport
Market Breakup by Temperature:
- Single-Temperature
- Multi-Temperature
Market Breakup by Application:
- Chilled Food Products
- Frozen Food Products
- Others
Market Breakup by Technology:
- Vapor compression Systems
- Air-Blown Evaporators
- Eutectic Devices
- Cryogenic Systems
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
- H. Robinson
- Daikin Industries
- FedEx
- DB Schenker
- General Mills
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Krone Commercial Vehicle Group
- LAMBERET SAS
- United Technologies
- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company
- Schmitz Cargobull
- Singamas Container
- Wabash National
