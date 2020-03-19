Recycled Polymers Market Outlook 2019-2025: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape
The Recycled Polymers market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Clear Path Recycling
Clean Tech Incorporated
Mohawk Industries Incorporated
CarbonLite Industries
Envision Plastics Industries
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated
Evergreen Plastics
PolyQuest
Phoenix Technologies
Verdeco Recycling
Custom Polymers
KW plastics
Extrupet
Greentech
Veolia Polymers
Hahn Plastics
PLASgran
APR2 Plast
Luxus
Viridor
Centriforce
Visy
Kyoei Industry
Wellpine Plastic Industical
Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial
Intco
Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PET
PP
HDPE
LDPE
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging & Consumer Goods
Construction
Textile fiber / clothing
Landscaping/Street furniture
Other Uses
