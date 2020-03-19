“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Prothrombin Complex market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Prothrombin Complex market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Prothrombin Complex market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Prothrombin Complex market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Prothrombin Complex market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Prothrombin Complex market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Prothrombin Complex Market Leading Players

Takeda, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Hualan Biological, Meheco Xinxing Pharma, …

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Prothrombin Complex market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Prothrombin Complex Segmentation by Product

Prothrombin500 IU/Vial, 600 IU/Vial, 1000 IU/Vial, Others

Prothrombin Complex Segmentation by Application

Hemophilia B, Vitamin K Deficiency, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Prothrombin Complex market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Prothrombin Complex market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Prothrombin Complex market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Prothrombin Complex market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Prothrombin Complex market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Prothrombin Complex market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Prothrombin Complex Market Overview

1.1 Prothrombin Complex Product Overview

1.2 Prothrombin Complex Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 500 IU/Vial

1.2.2 600 IU/Vial

1.2.3 1000 IU/Vial

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Prothrombin Complex Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Prothrombin Complex Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Prothrombin Complex Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Prothrombin Complex Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Prothrombin Complex Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Prothrombin Complex Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Prothrombin Complex Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Prothrombin Complex Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Prothrombin Complex Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Prothrombin Complex Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Prothrombin Complex Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Prothrombin Complex Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Prothrombin Complex Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Prothrombin Complex Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Prothrombin Complex Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Prothrombin Complex Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Prothrombin Complex Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Prothrombin Complex Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Prothrombin Complex Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Prothrombin Complex as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Prothrombin Complex Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Prothrombin Complex Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Prothrombin Complex Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Prothrombin Complex Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Prothrombin Complex Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Prothrombin Complex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Prothrombin Complex Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Prothrombin Complex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Prothrombin Complex Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Prothrombin Complex Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Prothrombin Complex Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Prothrombin Complex Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Prothrombin Complex Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Prothrombin Complex Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Prothrombin Complex Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Prothrombin Complex Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Prothrombin Complex Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Prothrombin Complex Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Prothrombin Complex by Application

4.1 Prothrombin Complex Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hemophilia B

4.1.2 Vitamin K Deficiency

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Prothrombin Complex Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Prothrombin Complex Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Prothrombin Complex Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Prothrombin Complex Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Prothrombin Complex by Application

4.5.2 Europe Prothrombin Complex by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Prothrombin Complex by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Prothrombin Complex by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Prothrombin Complex by Application 5 North America Prothrombin Complex Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Prothrombin Complex Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Prothrombin Complex Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Prothrombin Complex Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Prothrombin Complex Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Prothrombin Complex Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Prothrombin Complex Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Prothrombin Complex Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Prothrombin Complex Business

10.1 Takeda

10.1.1 Takeda Corporation Information

10.1.2 Takeda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Takeda Prothrombin Complex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Takeda Prothrombin Complex Products Offered

10.1.5 Takeda Recent Development

10.2 CSL

10.2.1 CSL Corporation Information

10.2.2 CSL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 CSL Prothrombin Complex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 CSL Recent Development

10.3 Grifols

10.3.1 Grifols Corporation Information

10.3.2 Grifols Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Grifols Prothrombin Complex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Grifols Prothrombin Complex Products Offered

10.3.5 Grifols Recent Development

10.4 Octapharma

10.4.1 Octapharma Corporation Information

10.4.2 Octapharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Octapharma Prothrombin Complex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Octapharma Prothrombin Complex Products Offered

10.4.5 Octapharma Recent Development

10.5 Hualan Biological

10.5.1 Hualan Biological Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hualan Biological Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hualan Biological Prothrombin Complex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hualan Biological Prothrombin Complex Products Offered

10.5.5 Hualan Biological Recent Development

10.6 Meheco Xinxing Pharma

10.6.1 Meheco Xinxing Pharma Corporation Information

10.6.2 Meheco Xinxing Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Meheco Xinxing Pharma Prothrombin Complex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Meheco Xinxing Pharma Prothrombin Complex Products Offered

10.6.5 Meheco Xinxing Pharma Recent Development

… 11 Prothrombin Complex Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Prothrombin Complex Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Prothrombin Complex Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

”