According to this study, over the next five years the Preventive Maintenance Software market will register a 11.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1060 million by 2024, from US$ 560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Preventive Maintenance Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

Preventive maintenance refers to regular, routine maintenance to help keep equipment up and running, preventing any unplanned downtime and expensive costs from unanticipated equipment failure. It requires careful planning and scheduling of maintenance on equipment before there is an actual problem as well as keeping accurate records of past inspections and servicing reports. Preventive management can be very complex, especially for companies with a lot of equipment. For this reason, many companies rely on preventive maintenance software to help organize and carry out all their preventive maintenance needs.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 42.6% in 2018, followed by Europe with 28.3%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a CAGR of 12.97%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Preventive Maintenance Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Preventive Maintenance Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premises

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Hospital

Factory

Logistics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Maintenance Connection

EMaint

Hippo

Mpulse

ManagerPlus

Software AG

Infor

SAP

IBM

Oracle

IQMS

Building Engines

GE

Dude Solutions

Corrigo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Preventive Maintenance Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Preventive Maintenance Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Preventive Maintenance Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Preventive Maintenance Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Preventive Maintenance Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premises

2.2.2 Cloud-based

2.3 Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Preventive Maintenance Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Hospital

2.4.3 Factory

2.4.4 Logistics

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Preventive Maintenance Software by Players

3.1 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Preventive Maintenance Software by Regions

4.1 Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Preventive Maintenance Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Preventive Maintenance Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Preventive Maintenance Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Maintenance Connection

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Maintenance Connection Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Maintenance Connection News

11.2 EMaint

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.2.3 EMaint Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 EMaint News

11.3 Hippo

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Hippo Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Hippo News

11.4 Mpulse

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Mpulse Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Mpulse News

11.5 ManagerPlus

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.5.3 ManagerPlus Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 ManagerPlus News

11.6 Software AG

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Software AG Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Software AG News

11.7 Infor

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Infor Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Infor News

11.8 SAP

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.8.3 SAP Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 SAP News

11.9 IBM

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.9.3 IBM Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 IBM News

11.10 Oracle

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Preventive Maintenance Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Oracle Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Oracle News

11.11 IQMS

11.12 Building Engines

11.13 GE

11.14 Dude Solutions

11.15 Corrigo

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

