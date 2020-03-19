The global Prescription Pet Food market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Mars Petcare

Nestle Purina

Hills Pet Nutrition (Colgate-Palmolive )

Procter & Gamble

Diamond pet foods

Affinity Petcare (Agrolimen)

Buddy’s Kitchen

Blue Buffalo

Unicharm

Del Monte Foods

Nutriara Alimentos Ltda.

Total Alimentos

Darwins

Flint River Ranch

Weight Management

Digestive Care

Skin and Food Allergies

Kindney Care

Urinary Health

Liver Health

Diabetes

Illness and Surgery Recovery Support

Joint Support

Others

Dog

Cat

Others

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

To analyze and research the Prescription Pet Food status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Prescription Pet Food manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

