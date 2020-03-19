“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Power Management Chips market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Power Management Chips market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Power Management Chips market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Power Management Chips market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Power Management Chips market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Power Management Chips market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Power Management Chips Market Leading Players

ON Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, SAMSUNG

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Power Management Chips market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Power Management Chips Segmentation by Product

TheVoltage Regulators, Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs, Battery Management ICs, Others

Power Management Chips Segmentation by Application

Automotive, Communication Equipment, Enterprise Systems, Industrial, Personal Electronics

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Power Management Chips market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Power Management Chips market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Power Management Chips market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Power Management Chips market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Power Management Chips market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Power Management Chips market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Power Management Chips Market Overview

1.1 Power Management Chips Product Overview

1.2 Power Management Chips Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Voltage Regulators

1.2.2 Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

1.2.3 Battery Management ICs

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Power Management Chips Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Power Management Chips Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Power Management Chips Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Power Management Chips Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Power Management Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Power Management Chips Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Power Management Chips Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Power Management Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Power Management Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Power Management Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Power Management Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Power Management Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Power Management Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Power Management Chips Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Power Management Chips Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Power Management Chips Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Power Management Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Power Management Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Power Management Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Management Chips Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Management Chips Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Power Management Chips as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Management Chips Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Power Management Chips Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Power Management Chips Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Power Management Chips Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Power Management Chips Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Power Management Chips Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Power Management Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Power Management Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Power Management Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Power Management Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Power Management Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Power Management Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Power Management Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Power Management Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Power Management Chips Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Power Management Chips Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Power Management Chips by Application

4.1 Power Management Chips Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Communication Equipment

4.1.3 Enterprise Systems

4.1.4 Industrial

4.1.5 Personal Electronics

4.2 Global Power Management Chips Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Power Management Chips Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Power Management Chips Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Power Management Chips Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Power Management Chips by Application

4.5.2 Europe Power Management Chips by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Power Management Chips by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Power Management Chips by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Power Management Chips by Application 5 North America Power Management Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Power Management Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Power Management Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Power Management Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Power Management Chips Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Management Chips Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Management Chips Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Power Management Chips Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Management Chips Business

10.1 ON Semiconductor

10.1.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.1.2 ON Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ON Semiconductor Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ON Semiconductor Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.1.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

10.2 Texas Instruments

10.2.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.2.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Texas Instruments Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.3 Analog Devices

10.3.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

10.3.2 Analog Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Analog Devices Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Analog Devices Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.3.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

10.4 Infineon Technologies AG

10.4.1 Infineon Technologies AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Infineon Technologies AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Infineon Technologies AG Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Infineon Technologies AG Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.4.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Development

10.5 NXP Semiconductors

10.5.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.5.2 NXP Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 NXP Semiconductors Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 NXP Semiconductors Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.5.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

10.6 STMicroelectronics

10.6.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.6.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 STMicroelectronics Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 STMicroelectronics Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.7 Maxim Integrated

10.7.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

10.7.2 Maxim Integrated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Maxim Integrated Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Maxim Integrated Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.7.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

10.8 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

10.8.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.8.5 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Renesas Electronics Corporation

10.9.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.9.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Development

10.10 ROHM Semiconductor

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Power Management Chips Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ROHM Semiconductor Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development

10.11 Dialog Semiconductor

10.11.1 Dialog Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dialog Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Dialog Semiconductor Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Dialog Semiconductor Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.11.5 Dialog Semiconductor Recent Development

10.12 Microchip Technology

10.12.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Microchip Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Microchip Technology Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Microchip Technology Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.12.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

10.13 SAMSUNG

10.13.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

10.13.2 SAMSUNG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SAMSUNG Power Management Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SAMSUNG Power Management Chips Products Offered

10.13.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development 11 Power Management Chips Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Power Management Chips Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Power Management Chips Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

