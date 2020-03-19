The global Polyvinylpyrrolidone market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Polyvinylpyrrolidone market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Polyvinylpyrrolidone market. The Polyvinylpyrrolidone market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

segmented as follows:

Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Grade

Low Molecular Weight K12 K17

Medium Molecular Weight K25 K30

High Molecular Weight K90 Others (including K60 and K120)

Crospovidone

Copovidone

Others (including K15 and K40)

Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Tablets Liquid Suspension/Ointments Injections

Solvents Paints & Coatings Inks Polishing Agents

Electrical & Electronics Batteries PCBs Others (including Screens and CMPs)

Adhesives Skin Adhesives Hot Melt Adhesives Thickeners

Cosmetics Hair Fixative Polymers Skin Care Perfumes Oral Care

Food & Beverages Non-alcoholic Alcoholic

Home Care

Agrochemicals

Ceramics

Metal Quenching

Membranes Hemodialysis Water

Others (including Synthetic Fibers and Paper Manufacturing)

Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Netherlands Belgium Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn), by grade, application, and region for the period between 2018 and 2027

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market

Import-export analysis of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for all major countries in 2017

Price trend forecast of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of grade

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market

Regulatory landscape

Market attractiveness analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by grade, application, and region

Key findings of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for each region, and in-depth analysis of major grade and application segments in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies for 2018

Product mapping of all the players against product type, brand name, K-value and application parameters

Detailed profiles of major players operating in the market

The Polyvinylpyrrolidone market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Polyvinylpyrrolidone market.

Segmentation of the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Polyvinylpyrrolidone market players.

The Polyvinylpyrrolidone market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Polyvinylpyrrolidone for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Polyvinylpyrrolidone ? At what rate has the global Polyvinylpyrrolidone market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

