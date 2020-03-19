Polyaluminum Chloride Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2023
In 2029, the Polyaluminum Chloride market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Polyaluminum Chloride market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Polyaluminum Chloride market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Polyaluminum Chloride market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Polyaluminum Chloride market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Polyaluminum Chloride market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Polyaluminum Chloride market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
segmented as follows:
Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Form
- Liquid
- Powder
Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Application
- Potable Water Treatment
- Industrial Water Treatment
- Pulp & Paper Sizing
- Decolorization in Textile Industry
- Others (Antiperspirants, etc.)
Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Peru
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Paraguay
- Uruguay
- Bolivia
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Potable water treatment is a major application segment of the market for polyaluminum chloride
- The industrial water treatment segment is expected to register a significant growth rate compared to other application segments owing to stringent environmental and industrial norms
- Though polyaluminum chloride in the powder form is costlier than the liquid form, easy transportation and long shelf-life make it the major form
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global polyaluminum chloride market during the forecast period
- China is a leading market for polyaluminum chloride in Asia Pacific, in terms of consumption
Research Methodology of Polyaluminum Chloride Market Report
The global Polyaluminum Chloride market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Polyaluminum Chloride market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Polyaluminum Chloride market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
