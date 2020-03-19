According to this study, over the next five years the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market will register a 21.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3250 million by 2024, from US$ 990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) is a category of software that provides a platform and applications created by middleware developers, designed to integrate multiple unconnected security applications and devices and control them through one comprehensive user interface. Beyond the time-saving and efficiency benefits of automation, PSIM enables modern business processes that are essential to any modern security department. For organizations, this includes regular reports, incident logs, continuous process improvement initiatives, training drills, system healthcare checks, and much more.

The increased use of PSIM to identify network issues is one of the major drivers of the market. PSIM solutions eliminate manual monitoring of IT infrastructure, enabling quick identification of flaws in the security system. This helps end-users save time and money.

USA has been the largest consumption market in the last decades. Now, USA has enjoyed about 42.91% market share and followed by Europe and China respectively with market share of 29 % and 12.6%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

PSIM+

PSIM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Critical Infrastructure

Commercial

First Responders

Military

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tyco international

Intergraph

Genetec

Axxon Soft

Vidsys

CNL

PRYSM Software

Quantum Secure

Verint Systems

ela-soft GmbH

Advancis Software?Services GmbH

Intergrated Security Manufacturing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 PSIM+

2.2.2 PSIM

2.2.3 PSIM lite

2.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Critical Infrastructure

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 First Responders

2.4.4 Military

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) by Players

3.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) by Regions

4.1 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) by Countries

7.2 Europe Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Tyco international

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product Offered

11.1.3 Tyco international Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Tyco international News

11.2 Intergraph

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product Offered

11.2.3 Intergraph Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Intergraph News

11.3 Genetec

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product Offered

11.3.3 Genetec Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Genetec News

11.4 Axxon Soft

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product Offered

11.4.3 Axxon Soft Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Axxon Soft News

11.5 Vidsys

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product Offered

11.5.3 Vidsys Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Vidsys News

11.6 CNL

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product Offered

11.6.3 CNL Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 CNL News

11.7 PRYSM Software

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product Offered

11.7.3 PRYSM Software Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 PRYSM Software News

11.8 Quantum Secure

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product Offered

11.8.3 Quantum Secure Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Quantum Secure News

11.9 Verint Systems

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product Offered

11.9.3 Verint Systems Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Verint Systems News

11.10 ela-soft GmbH

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product Offered

11.10.3 ela-soft GmbH Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 ela-soft GmbH News

11.11 Advancis Software?Services GmbH

11.12 Intergrated Security Manufacturing

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

